How much water do you need when you play? The answer might surprise you
At some point in your life, you were probably told you should drink eight glasses of water a day. Some nutrition experts even have gone so far as to say it's a good idea to take your body weight, divide it by two, and drink that many fluid ounces per day. Golf Digest also is guilty of getting on this water-consumption bandwagon.
A new study just revealed some surprising results about walking vs. riding
Listen, I want to just start by saying that you should enjoy playing golf however you want to enjoy playing golf. If that means walking, using a push cart, or riding, we're not here to tell you how to play the game that we all love. All of that said,...
