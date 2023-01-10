ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195WqI_0k9ft2tU00
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PGA TOUR

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1.442 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: Nineteen of the 38 players who finished the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui are in the field. ... The field has no one from the top 10 in the world, but four of the top 20 — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel and Sungjae Im. ... Hideki Matsuyama won his only tournament last year by hitting 3-wood to 3 feet for eagle to win a sudden-death playoff at the Sony Open. ... The field includes Taiga Semikawa, who won two Japan Golf Tour events last fall as an amateur. ... Jerry Kelly, who won the Sony Open in 2002, is playing on a sponsor exemption. He starts the PGA Tour Champions season next week on the Big Island. ... Charles Howell III played the Sony Open for 22 consecutive years. He cannot play this year because the PGA Tour suspended him for joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league. ... Kapalua head pro Michael Castillo won the Aloha Section to earn a spot in the Sony Open. He is the oldest player in the field at 60.

Next week: The American Express.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HERO CUP

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Abu Dhabi GC. Yardage: 7,642. Par: 72.

Prize money: None.

Television: Friday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. (Friday) to 8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New event.

Race to Dubai leader: Thriston Lawrence.

Last tournament: Antoine Rozner won the Mauritius Open.

Notes: The Hero Cup was created to give Ryder Cup-styled competition to European players ahead of the September matches in Rome. ... Tommy Fleetwood is the playing captain for the Britain and Ireland team that will have two players with Ryder Cup experience in Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. ... Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari is captain of the continental European squad of 10 players that come from seven countries. That includes Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren, who have Ryder Cup experience. ... Sepp Straka, born in Austria and raised in Georgia since he was a teenager, is playing for continental Europe. Straka has played every international competition, including the Olympics, under the Austrian flag. ... The tournament is a renewal of the Seve Trophy, which was played eight times in non-Ryder Cup years. It was last held in 2013. ... The European season starts the following week in Abu Dhabi.

Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

AUGUSTA NATIONAL, R&A AND USGA

LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Course: Grand Reserve GC. Yardage: 7,316. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon (ESPN2); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ESPN News); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN2).

Defending champion: Aaron Jarvis.

Notes: The winner gets an invitation to the Masters and the British Open, along with the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur. The winner and runner-up are exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying. ... Aaron Jarvis last year became the first player from the Cayman Islands to win. ... Chile has produced three of the seven winners since it began in 2015, including Joaquin Niemann. ... This is the first time the championship is being played in Puerto Rico.

Online: https://www.laacgolf.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Next week: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

Last tournament: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Race to CME Globe winner: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

This week (tournament starts Sunday): The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Next week: tournament starts Jan. 22): The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Korn Ferry points champion: Justin Suh.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nadal in rut, Djokovic on roll as Australian Open approaches

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic own the two largest collections of Grand Slam trophies in the history of men’s tennis. They are their sport’s two most prominent active figures; no one else is even close. Both are in their mid-30s; no one knows how much longer they’ll be at the top of the game.
The Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open, will have knee surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia,...
The Associated Press

Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, a teen in a tennis hurry

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff acknowledges she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she moves through life. The 18-year-old Floridian doesn’t stick around in a city after a tennis tournament ends: “Even if it’s a nice place,” she said with a chuckle, “I like to leave.” When dinner’s finished, she’s not one to linger in a restaurant: “I don’t like to sit and talk after I’m done eating,” she said, eliciting more of her own laughter. “I like to go.” Yes, generally, Gauff is ready to move on. Her philosophy, in a nutshell: Why wait? “I’m pretty impatient, to be honest. I wouldn’t say I’m impatient with people and things, but when it comes to getting things done, I’d rather do it sooner than later,” Gauff said during an interview with The Associated Press. “I guess that relates to my career; I never realized it until this conversation. But you do want success to happen now.”
The Associated Press

No Roger or Serena: Australian Open starts minus 2 big stars

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wearing a dark blue T-shirt bearing Roger Federer’s first name and pushing a gray stroller carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Martina (as in Hingis), at the Australian Open, Angelica Ibarra spoke for many a tennis fan when she described her mood on the first day of Grand Slam action since two of the sport’s most significant athletes ended their careers.
The Associated Press

3 Americans, Raducanu through to Australian Open 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins reached the second round in contrasting fashion at the Australian Open on Monday. Third-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 while seventh-seeded Gauff overcame a second-set wobble to beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4. Collins, the runner-up last year to Ash Barty and seeded 13th, battled a left knee injury while defeating Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Pegula and Gauff could meet in the semifinals while Collins could play No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy