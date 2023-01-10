Read full article on original website
Jan. 10 Boys State Basketball Rankings
The Jan. 10 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Chaminade, Rock Bridge, Park Hill. CLASS 5. 1 De Smet. 2 Cardinal Ritter. 3 Central (Cape Girardeau) 4 St. Francis Borgia. 5 Westminster...
Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 11, 2023
The St. Louis metro area is once again represented well in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 poll released Tuesday evening. Kirkwood joined the Class 6 list in the No. 10 slot as they continued to be undefeated on the year while CBC remains in the Class 6 top five. De Smet leads a group of five local teams ranked in the Class 5 rankings while Vashon is atop the Class 4 list. Principia is the lone area team ranked in Class 2 as they sit in the No. 2 slot.
Lady Jackets win 2023 Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic
CHESTER – The 2023 Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic Girls’ Basketball Tournament is in the books! Chester High School hosted the 16th Annual event and the host Lady Jackets were the tournament Champions. Sparta won the 3rd Place game and corresponding trophy, and the New Athens Lady YellowJackets won...
2023 Winter Heartland Blood Drive includes Perryville site
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive Jan. 19, 20 and 21 in Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois. For more than 20 years, the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks applicants for 118th Recruit Class
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is March 1, 2023.
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
Park Hills House Fire
Park Hills, Big River Bonne Terre, Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted in stopping the fire. No one was at the residence and no injuries are being reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Evelyn Donnell — Service 1/12/23 1 P.M.
Evelyn Donnell of St. Louis, formerly of Crystal City, passed away on Friday, January 6th, at the age of 103. The visitation for Evelyn Donnell will be Thursday (1/12) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crystal City.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Eastern Missouri Girl Scouts build ‘GaGa Pit’ for elementary school
ST. LOUIS — January 9 is National Fourth Graders Day, a time to celebrate the magic of being nine and 10 years old. Fourth-grade students take on more challenges in elementary school while still letting their imaginations shine. Eureka Girl Scout Troop 2996 showcased their fourth-grade spirit when they...
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
MAC Trivia Night to be held January 27
PARK HILLS — Mineral Area College Foundation will hold its annual Trivia Night on Friday, January 27, in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. One of the best-attended trivia nights in the area, the MAC...
