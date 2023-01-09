Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
CMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1479.86, changing hands as high as $1480.67 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BBMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBMC
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as high as $76.10 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
msn.com
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.99% to $315.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.08% to 3,892.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.34% to 33,517.65. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $46.57 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.
NASDAQ
ACA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.74, changing hands as high as $57.26 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Holdings May Be the Perfect 2023 Stocks to Buy
Investing for total return may be the best plan of action now, and these six Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings with the highest dividend yields look well positioned for what could be a difficult first half of 2023.
NASDAQ
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
CNBC
European stocks close at highest level since April 2022 after U.S. inflation print
European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. Retail stocks led the gains, up nearly 2%, while chemicals and healthcare stocks were both down around 0.1%. The December CPI report was in line with economist...
NASDAQ
Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Surges 16.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Vericel Corporation VCEL shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $27.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% gain over the past four weeks. The company...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Horizon National (FHN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Horizon National (FHN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comments / 0