ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

CMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1479.86, changing hands as high as $1480.67 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

BBMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as high as $76.10 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
msn.com

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
msn.com

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.99% to $315.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.08% to 3,892.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.34% to 33,517.65. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $46.57 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.
NASDAQ

ACA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.74, changing hands as high as $57.26 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
CNBC

European stocks close at highest level since April 2022 after U.S. inflation print

European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. Retail stocks led the gains, up nearly 2%, while chemicals and healthcare stocks were both down around 0.1%. The December CPI report was in line with economist...
NASDAQ

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Surges 16.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Vericel Corporation VCEL shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $27.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% gain over the past four weeks. The company...
CNBC

Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path

Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
NASDAQ

Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

First Horizon National (FHN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Horizon National (FHN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy