ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
salestechstar.com

EPAM Recognized as a Best Place to Work Across the World

Top Recognitions Received from Glassdoor, Built In, Great Place to Work and kununu. EPAM Systems, inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, announced that it has been rated as a top employer in several of its locations—including the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Poland—by Glassdoor, Built In, kununu and Great Place to Work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy