Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Halozyme Therapeutics is down about 10.1%, and Inspire Medical Systems is higher by about 0.6%.

1 DAY AGO