CMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1479.86, changing hands as high as $1480.67 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is...
March 3rd Options Now Available For Ark Innovation Etf (ARKK)
Investors in Ark Innovation Etf (Symbol: ARKK) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKK options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, CQQQ
In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 7.7% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 5.4% on the day.
Dow Movers: UNH, DIS
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 12.8% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down...
Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRO, EURN, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $74.94 per...
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSAT,BA,MASI,AAPL,ENTG
Technology stocks continued to advance Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.6%. In company news, Viasat (VSAT) added 2% after late Tuesday saying Chinese regulators have signed off on plans to equip Boeing (BA) 737-NG airliners with its Ka-band satellite connectivity system, with the new certification providing Viasat with the potential access to around three-quarters of the commercial jets now flying in China.
IWM, TSLI: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Halozyme Therapeutics is down about 10.1%, and Inspire Medical Systems is higher by about 0.6%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) where we have detected an approximate $138.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 238,000,000 to 239,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEF, versus its 200 day moving average:
XLE March 3rd Options Begin Trading
Investors in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XLE options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
