Former Islanders winger Gino Odjick has died, his sister Dina shared on Facebook. He was 52 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” Dina posted on her Facebook page. “My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world,” with two heart emojis attached to the end of her message. Odjick suffered a heart attack at a Vancouver medical clinic, where he had gone to get leg bandages replaced, the Montreal Gazette reported. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, according to Sportsnet, and it “attacked his organs and his heart.” The Islanders, Canucks and Canadiens — three teams that Odjick played with...

ELMONT, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO