Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former fan-favorite Islander Gino Odjick dead at 52
Former Islanders winger Gino Odjick has died, his sister Dina shared on Facebook. He was 52 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” Dina posted on her Facebook page. “My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world,” with two heart emojis attached to the end of her message. Odjick suffered a heart attack at a Vancouver medical clinic, where he had gone to get leg bandages replaced, the Montreal Gazette reported. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, according to Sportsnet, and it “attacked his organs and his heart.” The Islanders, Canucks and Canadiens — three teams that Odjick played with...
MLive.com
7 former Spartans still playing as NFL playoffs opening weekend arrives
The NFL regular season is over and the playoffs start this weekend with the wild-card round. Michigan State will be represented in the postseason as seven of the 17 former Spartans who appeared in at least one game this season are on playoff teams. Here’s a look at former Spartans...
All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
