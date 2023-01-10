Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
The SEC Targets Gemini and Genesis; FTX Is Granted Permission to Sell LedgerX
"The Hash" group discusses today's top stories, including allegations that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital sold unregistered securities. Plus, to repay creditors, FTX has been cleared by a bankruptcy judge to start selling four key units, including the derivatives arm LedgerX. And finally, the crypto winter deepens asCrypto.com becomes the latest company to announce its job cuts in 2023.
CoinDesk
The SEC Sues Gemini/Genesis as SBF Starts a Blog
On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW looks at the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Gemini and Genesis involving the Gemini Earn program. He also sums up the recent developments around FTX, including $5 billion of recovered funds and Sam Bankman-Fried's new Substack.
CoinDesk
Inside Bonk Inu: How 22 Developers Put the Shiba Inu Fun Into Solana and Away From FTX
In the past few weeks, a Shiba inu-themed token took center stage in the Solana ecosystem as sentiment around the blockchain network took a hit in the aftermath of the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX debacle.
CoinDesk
Former SEC Lawyer Says Agency Pushing to Be Crypto Regulator With Gemini/Genesis Suit
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may be looking to cement itself as the leading regulator of the digital-asset industry with its case against crypto firms Gemini Trust and Genesis Capital, Howard Fischer, a former SEC attorney, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Friday.
CoinDesk
Is Sam Bankman-Fried Losing His Mind?
The American Psychiatric Association in 1973 instituted what's known as "The Goldwater Rule." This then-novel principle of medical ethics held that psychiatrists should not make diagnoses of public figures at a distance, for instance based on public statements.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Finishes Best Week Since March; Solana’s Bonk Barks
In the past few weeks, a Shiba inu-themed token took center stage in the Solana ecosystem as sentiment around the blockchain network took a hit in the aftermath of the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX debacle. CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwatook a closer look at Bonk Inu:
CoinDesk
Headlines: Top Stories of the Week 01-09-23
Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up. "Hash Headlines" rounds up this week's headline stories, including:. Metropolitan Bank Heads for...
