Allen County, IN

hot1079fortwayne.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Neighborhood Improvement Grant program opens for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced this week that the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is open and accepting applications. This is the sixth consecutive year for the program, designed to support neighborhood projects by beautifying public spaces and strengthening community identity....
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

USF and Fort Wayne Football Club announce partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the University of Saint Francis and the Fort Wayne Football Club announced a partnership to bring the Fort Wayne FC professional soccer team to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as its home. The partnership developed after conversations between USF President Rev. Dr. Eric...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Four Warsaw Men Arrested After Illegal Hunting Incident

WARSAW — Four Warsaw men were recently arrested after allegedly hunting on a Warsaw property without consent. Mervin Ricon, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; and Orlando Teran, 23, all of Warsaw, are each charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, use of private land without consent, hunting wild animals without a license, and jacklighting from a vehicle, all class C misdemeanors.
WARSAW, IN
1039waynefm.com

Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting

UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Couple arrested in connection to death of four-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that officers arrested a couple in connection to the death of a four-year-old child who died in July 2022. WANE-TV reports that according to court documents, the child died due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity. The four-year-old was reported not...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Former Rural King Employee Arrested After Stealing Items From Store

WARSAW — A former Rural King employee was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from the store. Brandon Todd Holden, 33, 312 W. Crystal Flash Road Lot 36, North Webster, is charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN

