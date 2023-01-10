Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
hot1079fortwayne.com
ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Neighborhood Improvement Grant program opens for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced this week that the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is open and accepting applications. This is the sixth consecutive year for the program, designed to support neighborhood projects by beautifying public spaces and strengthening community identity....
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
wfft.com
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
WOWO News
Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
hot1079fortwayne.com
USF and Fort Wayne Football Club announce partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the University of Saint Francis and the Fort Wayne Football Club announced a partnership to bring the Fort Wayne FC professional soccer team to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as its home. The partnership developed after conversations between USF President Rev. Dr. Eric...
inkfreenews.com
Four Warsaw Men Arrested After Illegal Hunting Incident
WARSAW — Four Warsaw men were recently arrested after allegedly hunting on a Warsaw property without consent. Mervin Ricon, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; and Orlando Teran, 23, all of Warsaw, are each charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, use of private land without consent, hunting wild animals without a license, and jacklighting from a vehicle, all class C misdemeanors.
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Couple arrested in connection to death of four-year-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that officers arrested a couple in connection to the death of a four-year-old child who died in July 2022. WANE-TV reports that according to court documents, the child died due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity. The four-year-old was reported not...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Former Rural King Employee Arrested After Stealing Items From Store
WARSAW — A former Rural King employee was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from the store. Brandon Todd Holden, 33, 312 W. Crystal Flash Road Lot 36, North Webster, is charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
