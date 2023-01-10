ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y95 Country

Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie

LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Olson Hits Game-Winner, UW Erases Late Deficit in Thriller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Tommi Olson hit a running layup with five seconds left as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened their three-game road trip Wednesday night with a thrilling, 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Air Force. The Cowgirls, who led for much of the game, trailed by three points with 23 seconds...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members

As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy