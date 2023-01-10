Read full article on original website
Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie
LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Olson Hits Game-Winner, UW Erases Late Deficit in Thriller
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Tommi Olson hit a running layup with five seconds left as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened their three-game road trip Wednesday night with a thrilling, 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Air Force. The Cowgirls, who led for much of the game, trailed by three points with 23 seconds...
Wyoming’s Football Season Over And Coach Is On A Top 50 List
The 2022-23 College football season is in the books. For the Wyoming Cowboy's, it didn't really end the way they'd hoped, losing to Ohio University in overtime 30-27 in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboy's season was full of ups and downs. Finishing the season one game over .500 with a...
Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser
Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux. That news comes from a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote...
Shorthanded Cowboys Fall in Road Contest at Utah State, 83-63
LOGAN, Utah – The Wyoming Cowboys, who are playing with only eight scholarship players, fell on the road on Tuesday to the Utah State Aggies 83-63 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Pokes were without the services of leading scorer Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel,...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
City of Laramie Joins Forces for Casper Aquifer Protection Plan Updates
For the first time, the City of Laramie and Albany County are working together, via a Steering Committee, to update and combine the Casper Aquifer Protection Plans with deliberation from Fort Collins-based consulting firm, Stantec. That's according to a recent release by the City of Laramie. The Laramie community has...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members
As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
