Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl
Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
Wyoming’s Worse White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross-state routes and pointing out which ones are commonly the worst come winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison
A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
Which Is Best For Wyoming Winters: Snowmobile or UTV With Tracks?
Wintertime in Wyoming offers so many fun activities and one of the coolest is riding around on a snowmobile or UTV/ATV with tracks. This question is one that has been on my mind for quite sometime. As someone that has never owned a snowmobile and only driven one a couple...
City of Laramie Joins Forces for Casper Aquifer Protection Plan Updates
For the first time, the City of Laramie and Albany County are working together, via a Steering Committee, to update and combine the Casper Aquifer Protection Plans with deliberation from Fort Collins-based consulting firm, Stantec. That's according to a recent release by the City of Laramie. The Laramie community has...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…
A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal
Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
Wyoming Ranks #10 Worst For Child Vaccination Rates
Coronavirus cases are rising, and flu season is in full swing – and Wyoming's children are least protected compared to other states. QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that Wyoming ranks 10th worst for child vaccination rates. Vaccines are a key means of protection, but nearly half of the nation’s...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?
I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members
As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
How Much Money Do You Need to be ‘Middle Class’ in Wyoming?
How do you know you've made it into "the middle class" here in America? In the 1960s, the middle class meant two cars, a house, and the occasional vacation on a single income. That's not the case today. According to PEW Research, the middle class has been a shrinking demographic...
Wyoming Dept. of Education Announces Food Care Program Sites
The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming, via a recent release. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
Wyoming Reacts To Spot On Devils Tower Sandcastle
So you were smart enough to get out of this winter's sub-zero temperatures and snow. But that's a lot of work. Just dump a bucket of sand upside down and then scrape some lines into the sides. Voila! Devil's Tower. Your work here is DONE!. You could take a nap.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
WATCH: Dogs Take Themselves Snow Sledding
I'm convinced that animals are getting smarter, and people are getting dumber. On the animals getting smarter side I present to you these videos of dogs that have figured out how to go sledding, without any help. It some cases it started when a person put the dog on the...
Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns
We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
One of America’s Most ‘Overrated’ Tourist Spots is in Wyoming!
Wyoming is full of hidden gems and natural wonders that entrance tourists and residents alike. Our landmarks and attractions have captured people's imaginations for hundreds of years - it's no wonder that the first National Park, National Monument, and National Forest all reside in the Cowboy State!. Between the mysterious...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0