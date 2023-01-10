ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y95 Country

2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming’s Worse White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross-state routes and pointing out which ones are commonly the worst come winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Prison

A man serving a life sentence for murder at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died. According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Phillip Nelson Taylor died at the prison this morning, Jan. 11. He was 71. Per department policy, an autopsy will be...
TORRINGTON, WY
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…

A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal

Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Wyoming Ranks #10 Worst For Child Vaccination Rates

Coronavirus cases are rising, and flu season is in full swing – and Wyoming's children are least protected compared to other states. QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that Wyoming ranks 10th worst for child vaccination rates. Vaccines are a key means of protection, but nearly half of the nation’s...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?

I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members

As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming Dept. of Education Announces Food Care Program Sites

The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming, via a recent release. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

WATCH: Dogs Take Themselves Snow Sledding

I'm convinced that animals are getting smarter, and people are getting dumber. On the animals getting smarter side I present to you these videos of dogs that have figured out how to go sledding, without any help. It some cases it started when a person put the dog on the...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns

We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy