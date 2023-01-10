It’s a measure of the Icelandic musician’s standing in the soundtrack world (her work includes imposing scores for the likes of Joker and Chernobyl) that her name was one of the first that came up when Fields was assembling the movie, which required her to write as one of the most celebrated composers in the world. Guðnadóttir’s response was to create mood pieces for the film’s different players which Fields, Blanchett and co could use to flesh out its various characters, work which is nowhere to be heard in the actual film. Likewise, much of her music written in character as Tàr appears only on the film’s soundtrack album, as a running theme throughout is Lydia’s attempts to find new direction for her work.

1 DAY AGO