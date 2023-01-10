Read full article on original website
Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside of Rolling Stone’s Office After Her Snub From Greatest Singers List
A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone’s office to protest her exclusion from the magazine’s viral list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook, around 15 dedicated Celine soldiers road over six hours from Montreal to New York City. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of the several signs carried at the crossroads. Blasting “That’s the Way It Is” from a portable speaker, the group raged at the diva’s omission. Chanting “Justice for Celine,” they lined up outside the offices of the...
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom
In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Equals Janet Jackson's 30-Year Chart Milestone As 'SOS' Supremacy Continues
SZA continues to write herself into the R&B history books thanks to the success of SOS. The TDE singer’s sophomore LP — the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl — reclaimed the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard 200, marking its fourth straight week atop the chart.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover
Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Planned Beyonce And Britney Spears Music Video Falls Through
Why the two music megastars plans fell through is unclear.
Fans Praise Madonna's 'Underrated' Music As Queen Of Pop's Family Vacation To Africa Continues: Photos
Madonna fans are loving the Queen of Pop's social media content recently. Over the past few weeks, the 64-year-old has been traveling across Africa with her children — all while rumors simultaneously swirl of an upcoming "Greatest Hits" tour set to begin at some point in 2023.On Tuesday, January 10, the mom-of-six took to Instagram to showcase horseback riding adventures with five of her children, Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. MADONNA JETS OFF TO LOLLDAIGA WILDLIFE & SAFARI PARK WITH HER PRECIOUS BROOD: 'KISSES FROM KENYA'"Hold tight to ♥️...
Drake Spotted Wearing Pharrell’s Old Jacob & Co. Skateboard Chain
Drake has seemingly acquired one of Pharrell’s most iconic pieces: the Jacob & Co Skateboard Chain. On Tuesday, Norwegian influencer and model Sara Nilsen uploaded a photo of herself and the Canadian crooner chilling in St. Barth’s. The photo, captioned “started from the bottom now we here,” finds Drizzy relaxed with his arm around the young lady with a familiar piece of jewelry around his neck. Upon further examination, fans of Skateboard P will recognize a necklace that has been described as his “signature chain.”More from VIBE.comQuentin Miller Says He Never Had A "Good Experience" With Meek MillPopcaan And Drake...
J. Ralph Unveils Music Video For Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The Voice Of Dust And Ash’ Song Performed With Norah Jones – Watch
J. Ralph has debuted the music video for “Dust & Ash” — his original tune penned for the documentary The Voice of Dust and Ash, which has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023. The feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Mandana Biscotti tells the incredible story of the monumental artist and humanitarian, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. When Iran’s ayatollah banned music and performances in the entire country, instruments and records became contraband, and artists were exiled, imprisoned and executed. While the government crushed human rights and self-expression, Shajarian risked everything to confront the regime, singing truth to...
Baz Luhrmann on How He Created “Subtle Connection” Between Britney Spears and Elvis Presley Through Song
RCA Records officially released the remix mashup of Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic” that was featured in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis but didn’t make the cut for the soundtrack. Hours before the track hit YouTube, Luhrmann teased its debut while walking the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Awards, adding that by featuring the Spears song in his film, he alluded to a “subtle connection” between the superstars. More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Jeremy Pope, Ke Huy Quan, Adam Sandler and THR's Actor Roundtable'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads Sound...
anothermag.com
Hildur Guðnadóttir on Soundtracking Tàr and Sexism in Classic Music
It’s a measure of the Icelandic musician’s standing in the soundtrack world (her work includes imposing scores for the likes of Joker and Chernobyl) that her name was one of the first that came up when Fields was assembling the movie, which required her to write as one of the most celebrated composers in the world. Guðnadóttir’s response was to create mood pieces for the film’s different players which Fields, Blanchett and co could use to flesh out its various characters, work which is nowhere to be heard in the actual film. Likewise, much of her music written in character as Tàr appears only on the film’s soundtrack album, as a running theme throughout is Lydia’s attempts to find new direction for her work.
Bad Bunny Reveals He Needs to Take a Break for His Health
The reggaetonero has seen his career skyrocket. After a busy couple of years, Bad Bunny recently revealed he needs to take a break for his physical and emotional health.
theprowlernews.org
Quick Hit with Jax Rainey
When Childish Gambino first released their debut album, “Awaken my Love,” I had not heard any other track besides “Redbone,” as it constantly played on different radio stations across the nation. It was not until recently that I finally got around to diving into more of Childish Gambino’s music, and that is when I stumbled across the song “Me and Your Mama.”
iheart.com
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Tease New Music: 'I'm Excited To Show You'
It's official. New Olivia Rodrigo music is on the way! The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to get fans excited about her upcoming work by sharing a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. While the clip only lasts seconds, based on Olivia's head-banging to a repetitive piano chord, we should be getting more emotional ballad bangers like her 2021 breakout hit, "drivers license."
BBC
Brit Awards 2023: Full list of nominees
More than 50 artists are nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards, with global stars Stormzy and Taylor Swift rubbing shoulders with newcomers like Central Cee and Mimi Webb. Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack, with four nominations each, while Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and The 1975 all have three.
nhsportpress.com
Review: Taylor Swifts Midnight’s Explores All Styles Of Pop Music
It’s me. Hi! I’m the Taylor Swift obsessed fan, it’s me. More than a month ago, on October 25, 2022, Taylor Swift dropped her record-breaking album “Midnights”. Since its release, fans have been so in love with her new album that they may stop breathing.
Coachella 2023 lineup revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to headline festival
Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023. After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.
