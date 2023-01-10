An emotional Cameron Norrie missed out on a fifth ATP Tour title in his home city of Auckland.Norrie, who grew up in New Zealand before moving to London as a teenager, was bidding to extend his winning start to the season to seven matches, and took the opening set against veteran Richard Gasquet at the ASB Classic.Gasquet fought back to level but Norrie looked on his way to victory at 4-1 ahead in the decider only for his French opponent to roll back the years with an inspired finale and claim a 4-6 6-4 6-4 success.Remarkably, it is a first...

42 MINUTES AGO