City Manager to Provide Update on Repairs to Mud Bridge

When: Wednesday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m.

What: Update on the Yorktown Mud Bridge Repairs

Where: City Hall Executive Conference Room-6th Floor

1201 Leopard Street

Who: City Manager, Peter Zanoni

Director of Public Works, Ernesto De La Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will host a news conference regarding the ongoing repairs to the Yorktown Mud Bridge located in the 8600 block of Yorktown Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The news conference will be available for viewing on the following city social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

For more information, media representatives may contact Senior Public Information Officer Richard Vargas at 361-826-3420 or by email at richardv2@cctexas.com.