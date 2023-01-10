Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens in Vegas Doesn't Always Stay in Vegas — Why Was TikTok Star Bryce Hall Arrested?
Gonzo journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson once said, "For a loser, Vegas is the meanest town on Earth." Well, it looks like Vegas caught another loser in its snare when TikTok star Bryce Hall was recently arrested. In a perfect world, there will be a video of his arrest that fans can lip synch to, or perhaps there's a clever dance accompanying it. Either way, what happens in Vegas usually ends up on the internet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dana White Rejects Punishment For Slapping Wife
He claims his punishment is being lived every day because people who once respected him no longer do. A New Year’s Eve altercation continues to haunt Dana White. The UFC president faced viral backlash after a video circulated showing White’s wife slapping him in the face. Then, immediately, he strikes her back before someone steps in a separates the couple. The pair later apologized for the display, but White again addressed the scandal at UFC Vegas 67.
AOL Corp
In Mexico, Jill Biden makes case for democracy — as Joe tackles other priorities
MEXICO CITY — As the leaders of the U.S., Mexico and Canada huddled this week to talk trade, drugs and migration, one first lady employed a quieter form of diplomacy to make the case for democracy and individual rights. A running theme of Jill Biden's appearances in Mexico City...
AOL Corp
White House blasts DeSantis for deploying National Guard to deal with Cuban migrants
WASHINGTON — In the midst of implementing its own controversial new program for dealing with the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House on Wednesday criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for deploying the National Guard to handle the arrival of undocumented immigrants from Cuba. “We...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Fact check: False claim that Australian government will be enforcing a 'social media passport'
The plan was part of a 2021 proposal aimed at reducing violence online. It has not yet been implemented by the government, according to officials.
Comments / 4