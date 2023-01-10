ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UnitedHealth, flush off 2022 momentum, eyes membership, value-based growth

Healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022 with revenue of $82.8 billion, up more than 12% year over year, according to results released premarket Friday. Industry experts have expressed concern about potential recessionary pressures and upset care utilization patterns headed into 2023. But UnitedHealth's...
California files suit against PBMs over insulin prices

California is suing major drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefits managers for allegedly leveraging their market power to overcharge patients for insulin, according to a release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The state filed suit Thursday against drug manufacturers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi, along with major PBMs CVS...
