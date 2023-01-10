SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is now open for the Spotswood Youth Baseball and Softball League. Registration can be completed at the SYBSL's website through noon on March 11. This spring, the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular t-ball program will be run by the SYBSL. T-ball is for ages four through six and will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Registration for t-ball can also be done online. Questions about t-ball or the upcoming baseball and softball seasons can be emailed to njsybsl@gmail.com.

SPOTSWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO