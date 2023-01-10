Read full article on original website
Hays Middle School athletes honored for winter success
Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson honored various Hays Middle School athletes for success in their winter seasons at the school board meeting Monday night. Both the HMS seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams were 16-0 and league champions. The eighth-grade girls B team was also a league champion with...
Balanced Panthers top Breck
Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
Registration Now Open for Spring Baseball, Softball and T-Ball
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is now open for the Spotswood Youth Baseball and Softball League. Registration can be completed at the SYBSL's website through noon on March 11. This spring, the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular t-ball program will be run by the SYBSL. T-ball is for ages four through six and will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Registration for t-ball can also be done online. Questions about t-ball or the upcoming baseball and softball seasons can be emailed to njsybsl@gmail.com.
Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll: Top 10 boys teams, regional rankings
The Warren Central High School boys basketball team ― winner of last month’s King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale ― is ranked No. 1 in the inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll. The Dragons are 14-1 and have won five in a row since...
PHOTOS – 2023 Trigg County Basketball Homecoming
Trigg County High School introduced its 2023 basketball homecoming court Tuesday with Luke Washer crowned the homecoming king and Emma West crowned the homecoming queen. Here is a gallery of the homecoming court and their info:. Freshman Class. Lillian Burcham, the 14-year-old daughter of Todd and Jessie Burcham. Her escort...
