Alamosa Police investigate after deadly shooting
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating after receiving a call about possible shots fired on Monday, Jan. 9. According to APD, on Monday at around 8 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of 1516 West 6th Street near Highway 285 in Alamosa. When officers arrived they found a man […]
KKTV
Victim in Alamosa shooting identified, suspect cooperating with law enforcement
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southern Colorado. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to W. 6th Street for a disturbance with possible shots fired. Officers found a man, 24-year-old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, who had been shot and was unresponsive. He died on scene.
kydncountry.com
One Person Dead After Shooting in Alamosa
Alamosa, CO – On Monday, January 9, 2023 officers responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired at 1516 West 6th Street. It is believed that an altercation took place where a male subject, who has been identified as 24 year old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. Officers located another male who was involved in the initial disturbance and is cooperating with law enforcement.
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Police Looking For City Market Robbery Suspect
Alamosa, CO – On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 1949 hours, the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to 131 Market Street (City Market) in regards to a robbery which had just occurred. Upon arrival, they were advised that an individual walked into the store wearing a red, black and white “Levi’s” hooded sweatshirt and a white facemask. The suspect handed the store clerk a note which indicated that he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect took $972 in random US currency and fled on foot eastbound.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Hearing delayed to decide if teen will be charged as adult
ALAMOSA – Over the strong objections of the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a presiding judge has granted a three-month postponement in the transfer hearing to determine if the juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting an Alamosa Police Department officer and a second victim can be charged as an adult.
Alamosa Valley Courier
‘Armed’ robbery at City Market
ALAMOSA– A masked individual claiming he was armed robbed City Market about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly got off with $972 in random US currency, fleeing on foot eastbound. The Alamosa Police Department reported that upon arrival at the store they were told that an individual walked into the...
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD co-responder program already shows signs of success
ALAMOSA — Before Alamosa resident and mental health counsellor Tim Dellett was hired as the Alamosa Police Department’s (APD) first co-responder, APD dispatch and officers responded — sometimes multiple times a day — to non-emergency calls from a local man in need of assistance. The frequent communication between the man and APD was going on for months.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lady Mean Moose fade in fourth against Delta
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls basketball team played its first home game of the new year on Saturday as the Lady Mean Moose hosted Delta at the AHS gym. Alamosa was in the game for much of the contest. However, the Lady Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 win.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mean Moose trample Panthers 70-48
ALAMOSA – The 10th-ranked Alamosa High School boys basketball team had four players score in double figures as it defeated Delta 70-48 Saturday at the AHS gym. It marked the end of a great opening weekend of the new year which also included a 61-42 win over Sanford, the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Latest On the Mat wrestling rankings
ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his fourth On the Mat boys high school wrestling rankings on Friday prior to last weekend’s action. In Class 3A, both San Luis Valley are listed in the team Top 10. Centauri is ranked sixth while Alamosa is ninth. Mullen is the top-ranked...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa County Chamber Executive Director Keck graduates from IOM
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently announce that Erin Keck, IOM, Executive Director of the Alamosa County Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM. Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.
