Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Golfer Jordan Spieth Looking Forward to RV Life in 2023
Jordan Spieth could feel the pressure. His wife, Annie, wanted them to get an RV. “We tried one at the Harding Park PGA (Championship in 2020), so we tested it out there,” said Spieth, who opened the Sony Open in Hawaii with a 6-under 64 to share the first-round lead with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery. “Annie wanted one for a while.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth cracks LIV Golf joke as he reveals new glamping lifestyle
PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth has new transportation. Spieth revealed after his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii that he has purchased an RV. The 29-year-old discussed his new "glamping" lifestyle when he was asked about where he would be staying for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next month.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it. After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour. "Just glamping, you...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
Golf.com
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Yardbarker
Three tied for Sony Open lead; play suspended
Chris Kirk, Jordan Speith and Taylor Montgomery shot 64s on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Ten players were unable to finish the round because play was suspended due to darkness at just after 6 p.m. local time. They will resume play Friday morning, with the tourney's second round to start at 7:10 a.m. as scheduled, the PGA Tour announced.
Golf.com
‘Did you tell so and so to F off?’ Analyst dishes on opinions and Tiger Woods
There is the Tiger Woods’ way. And there is the wrong way, John Wood says. The subject is big-event preparation, and Wood, as a former longtime caddie and current NBC on-course reporter, is an expert here. He’s seen countless majors and team tournaments, and, specifically to the conversation, the intake of information, and on a recent episode of The Book of Joe podcast, he was asked about potential overload.
Golf.com
This Jordan Spieth hole? It featured rules, a fence — and ‘a whoa, Mikey’
He carded a six, but there was so much more. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Still, the Jordan Spieth experience remains must-see, and Friday’s sequence during the Sony Open’s second round was no different. What did it have? What didn’t it?. A water...
Golf.com
Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million
One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
GolfWRX
‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’
“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour caddie saves player from taking a dip at Sony Open!
PGA Tour player Mackenzie Hughes was faced with a tricky shot during the second round of the Sony Open. The Canadian pro had an unfortunate break when his tee shot on the second hole at Waialae Country Club came to rest in an awkward spot. His golf ball came tantalisingly...
Golf.com
Some advice for all amateur golfers, from Max Homa
Max Homa wants you to start practicing this part of your golf game a lot more than you already do. We’ll take his word for it.
Golf.com
‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open
In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
Golf.com
Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook
All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf.com
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever
“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
Nelly Korda Signs With Nike in Perhaps Biggest Women's Golf Deal Since Michelle Wie
The LPGA superstar announced her new partnership on Instagram on Saturday.
Golf.com
Bundle up this winter with these 4 stylish vests
When it comes to winter layering, a vest is an essential item. Not only do vests keep your core warm and arms free, they’re also stylish lifestyle garments, perfect for wear both on and off the course. If you’re in the market for a new vest, you can’t go...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Handheld Leaf Blower for 2023
Come fall, the landscape is a riot of colors. And along with the beauty, there is also the downside of the piles of leaves in your backyard and around your house. While you could rake them into a tidy pile, a more convenient alternative would be to use a leaf blower.
Comments / 1