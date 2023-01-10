ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
Golf.com

Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook

All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf.com

Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million

One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open

In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
Golf.com

2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever

“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Golf.com

Bundle up this winter with these 4 stylish vests

When it comes to winter layering, a vest is an essential item. Not only do vests keep your core warm and arms free, they’re also stylish lifestyle garments, perfect for wear both on and off the course. If you’re in the market for a new vest, you can’t go...
Golf.com

3 golf-course threats that keep superintendents up at night

In their turf-care work, superintendents stand on guard against a host of invaders, which can vary by region and season. While most of these intruders can be staved off with smart and timely measures, some pose bigger headaches than the rest. David McIntosh is director of grounds at High Hampton...
CASHIERS, NC

