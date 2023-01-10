ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healthcaredive.com

Key trends for payers and providers in 2023

Providers will be forced to navigate a challenging year as they try to rein in expense growth fueled by pandemic-driven labor shortages. This year’s outlook for a large chunk of the healthcare sector remains negative as inflation and pricier labor create difficult operating conditions for nonprofit providers, Moody’s Investor Service said.
healthcaredive.com

UnitedHealth, flush off 2022 momentum, eyes membership, value-based growth

Healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022 with revenue of $82.8 billion, up more than 12% year over year, according to results released premarket Friday. Industry experts have expressed concern about potential recessionary pressures and upset care utilization patterns headed into 2023. But UnitedHealth's...
healthcaredive.com

Doctors no longer bound by noncompetes under FTC’s proposed ban

The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts is poised to dramatically alter the healthcare sector, which frequently relies on restrictive covenants to retain physicians and the patients they treat. The FTC’s sweeping proposal would free physicians to work for a competitor, undermining the status...
healthcaredive.com

Nonprofit hospitals, hammered by soaring expenses, have ‘deteriorating’ outlook: Fitch

High labor and supply expenses in addition to inflationary pressures will continue to batter nonprofit hospitals this year, contributing to a ‘deteriorating’ outlook for systems, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. The outlook is a continuation of the ‘deteriorating’ nonprofit sector outlook that Fitch Ratings released in August last...
healthcaredive.com

Hospitals disappointed with court ruling placing HHS in charge of 340B repayment

A federal court has ruled it’s up to the HHS to determine how to repay hospitals enrolled in the 340B drug discount program after years of underpayments, sparking concern from hospital groups. The court’s ruling on Tuesday is the latest update in a yearslong legal dispute between safety net...

