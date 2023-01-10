Read full article on original website
Related
healthcaredive.com
Key trends for payers and providers in 2023
Providers will be forced to navigate a challenging year as they try to rein in expense growth fueled by pandemic-driven labor shortages. This year’s outlook for a large chunk of the healthcare sector remains negative as inflation and pricier labor create difficult operating conditions for nonprofit providers, Moody’s Investor Service said.
healthcaredive.com
UnitedHealth, flush off 2022 momentum, eyes membership, value-based growth
Healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022 with revenue of $82.8 billion, up more than 12% year over year, according to results released premarket Friday. Industry experts have expressed concern about potential recessionary pressures and upset care utilization patterns headed into 2023. But UnitedHealth's...
healthcaredive.com
Google sibling Verily to lay off about 200 workers as it focuses on precision risk business
Verily Life Sciences plans to lay off more than 200 staff members as it discontinues a medical software program and several early stage products, according to a company blog post from CEO Stephen Gillett. The cuts will affect about 15% of roles at Verily, the life science sibling of Google,...
healthcaredive.com
Doctors no longer bound by noncompetes under FTC’s proposed ban
The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts is poised to dramatically alter the healthcare sector, which frequently relies on restrictive covenants to retain physicians and the patients they treat. The FTC’s sweeping proposal would free physicians to work for a competitor, undermining the status...
healthcaredive.com
Nonprofit hospitals, hammered by soaring expenses, have ‘deteriorating’ outlook: Fitch
High labor and supply expenses in addition to inflationary pressures will continue to batter nonprofit hospitals this year, contributing to a ‘deteriorating’ outlook for systems, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. The outlook is a continuation of the ‘deteriorating’ nonprofit sector outlook that Fitch Ratings released in August last...
healthcaredive.com
Hospitals disappointed with court ruling placing HHS in charge of 340B repayment
A federal court has ruled it’s up to the HHS to determine how to repay hospitals enrolled in the 340B drug discount program after years of underpayments, sparking concern from hospital groups. The court’s ruling on Tuesday is the latest update in a yearslong legal dispute between safety net...
Comments / 0