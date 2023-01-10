ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Mt. Clemens teen arrested after speeding in stolen car

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG7BS_0k9ffbrm00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old from Mt. Clemens has been arrested after he was caught speeding in a stolen vehicle with a "ghost" gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AyLt_0k9ffbrm00
Michigan State Police

Troopers were on patrol when they saw the driver of a Kia speeding. After checking the license plate, they discovered the vehicle had recently been stolen from Eastpointe.

MSP say troopers attempted to stop the driver, but he fled, and troopers pursued the driver along I-696 onto I-94 into Mt. Clemens.

The driver then crashed into a row of landscaping blocks.

According to MSP, the driver fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm "ghost" gun without a serial number.

In addition, troopers discovered that the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Mt. Clemens, was placed on probation for carrying a concealed weapon by the Wayne County Circuit Court.

The teen is lodged at the Macomb Juvenile Center awaiting the prosecutor's review.

No one was injured in this incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
MLive

2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
wsgw.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody

Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe in Ohio. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police issued a notice that Lilliana Nardini was missing and endangered, and that it was believed she had been taken by her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WKBN

Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure

Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
OHIO STATE
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy