Mt. Clemens teen arrested after speeding in stolen car

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old from Mt. Clemens has been arrested after he was caught speeding in a stolen vehicle with a "ghost" gun.

Michigan State Police

Troopers were on patrol when they saw the driver of a Kia speeding. After checking the license plate, they discovered the vehicle had recently been stolen from Eastpointe.

MSP say troopers attempted to stop the driver, but he fled, and troopers pursued the driver along I-696 onto I-94 into Mt. Clemens.

The driver then crashed into a row of landscaping blocks.

According to MSP, the driver fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm "ghost" gun without a serial number.

In addition, troopers discovered that the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Mt. Clemens, was placed on probation for carrying a concealed weapon by the Wayne County Circuit Court.

The teen is lodged at the Macomb Juvenile Center awaiting the prosecutor's review.

No one was injured in this incident.