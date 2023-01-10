ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview

Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)

Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.

