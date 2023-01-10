Read full article on original website
Related
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
I was struggling to grieve my father’s Covid death – until, strangely, I smelled cigarette smoke
I have never been a smoker. Even from a very young age, I’ve been actively repelled by it. I confess I did eventually try a cigarette as a drunken student, largely due to peer pressure, and ended up with a scorched larynx and a mouth that tasted like a neglected car’s exhaust, which just reaffirmed my opinions on the matter.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Is Usman Scamming Kimberly? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 20 “Tell All: No Limits Part 3.”]. We’ve almost reached the end of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but the action continues!. Part Three...
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview
Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
tvinsider.com
‘Hey Dude’ Duo Christine Taylor & David Lascher Talk ’90s TV & Their ‘Angry’ Breakup
If you were a Nick kid in the early 1990s, chances are you were watching Hey Dude, Nickelodeon’s first foray into scripted series. The sitcom set on a dude ranch ran for five seasons up until 1991 and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Former...
tvinsider.com
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)
Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’: Judge Abby Stone Presides in Premiere Episode First Look (PHOTOS)
NBC‘s Night Court revival arrives soon, and while fans of the original ’80s favorite may recognize John Larroquette‘s Dan Fielding, there are plenty of new faces to encounter when the court’s back in session. Following in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone (who...
Comments / 0