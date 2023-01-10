ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

waylandstudentpress.com

Hitting the note: 28 WHS students selected for Senior Districts

Student musicians from around the Eastern District gathered to showcase their talents on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Massachusetts Music Educators Association (MMEA) Eastern District Senior Festival. 28 select Wayland High School student participated in the festival, which was held at the Boston Latin School, after auditioning months prior. High...
WAYLAND, MA
waylandstudentpress.com

Mixed reviews: opinions about advisory at WHS

Because of learning-filled days and busy schedules for students at Wayland High School, most students don’t have time for a break between classes or during lunch. With WHS administrators recognizing this problem, advisory has been a component to students’ schedules for years. Advisory is a seven minute period...
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
waylandstudentpress.com

WSPN WayCAM Bloopers 2022

WSPN’s Deirdre Brown, Morgen Warner, Lucy Grasso and Jessi Dretler go through their favorite bloopers from videos filmed in 2022. Your donation will support the student journalists of Wayland High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, cover our annual website hosting costs and sponsor admission and traveling costs for the annual JEA journalism convention.
WAYLAND, MA
waghostwriter.com

The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies

Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA

