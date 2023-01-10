SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox added 23 points and Davion Mitchell had 19 points for Sacramento. The Kings remain atop the Pacific Division, having won seven of 10. San Antonio, which has lost four straight, was led by Jakob Poeltl’s 23 points. Josh Richardson added 21 points and Keldon Johnson had 20. The Kings outscored the Spurs 39-26 in the third quarter as a large group of their fans serenaded them with chants of “Sac-ra-mento!” The Spurs were limited to nine field goals while the Kings shot 60% from the field.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO