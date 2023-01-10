ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

State's Mountaineer Heritage Season for Deer, Bear, and Turkey to Open for Four Days Beginning Jan. 12

West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey is set to open on Jan. 12. This unique season, which runs through Jan. 15, gives hunters an additional opportunity to target big game and is designed to reconnect West Virginians to the hunting and outdoor traditions that have shaped the state’s culture and history.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Gov. Justice delivers his 2023 West Virginia State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice presented his 2023 State of the State Address to the West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday evening. Here is the transcript of his speech in its entirety:. (Editor’s note: some grammatical errors may be present in this transcript. A fully edited version will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Possible snow showers across Ohio and West Virginia Friday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring widespread rain showers back into the forecast on Thursday. Colder air will move into the region as we head into Friday, with a changeover to snow showers possible. The Setup Rain showers scattered across the board are expected with our next low-pressure system […]
OHIO STATE
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 8, 1866: William Gustavus Conley was born near Kingwood in Preston County. Conley was the 18th governor of West Virginia, serving from 1929 to 1933.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
wvpublic.org

Miss West Virginia Helps Promote Appalachian Agriculture On National Platform

Martinsburg native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch has been making waves nationally as the third-runner up in this year’s Miss America competition. A five-year member of the organization, she’s used her scholarship money to earn degrees at Delaware State and West Virginia University, and used her platform to be a voice for Appalachian agriculture.
MARTINSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wwnrradio.com

WVDOH accepts bids for I-79 bridge replacements

CHARLESTON, WV – A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968. The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown. In December, Gov. Jim Justice approved the award of a $62.455 million project to Triton Construction Inc. to renovate the spans. The two contracts will replace or renovate all the major bridges along I-79 in north central and northern West Virginia. Also on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the WVDOH accepted bids to replace the Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County. The existing bridge was built in 1921 and carries about 750 vehicles a day across Elkhorn Creek. Replacement of the structure will be paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The Jan. 10 bid letting included the following projects: Interstate 79 bridge replacements. (Marion, Monongalia counties)Dr. Eshenaur Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting project. (Mason County)Pocatalico River Road Truss Bridge replacement. (Roane County)Interstate 64 Exit 181 cantilever sign replacement. (Greenbrier County)Pleasant Street Streetscape project, Morgantown. (Monongalia County)Shorty Ford Road to Tyler County line paving. (Doddridge County)Huntington to Wayne County line paving. (Cabell County)Northfork Arch Bridge replacement. (McDowell County) (Roads to Prosperity)Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)Howell Hollow Bridge utility installation. (Randolph County)Bridge of Honor (Pomeroy-Mason Bridge) renovation. (Mason County) Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer. When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project. As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results of that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy