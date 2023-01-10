Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
The West Virginia “Candy” and “Gaming” homes are as unique as they sound
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Couple Nate and Rachel Adams, originally from Ohio, had come to visit West Virginia multiple times as Rachel’s family had a cabin in the state. One day, the couple decided that they no longer wanted to be visitors and decided to move and call Almost Heaven their home.
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State's Mountaineer Heritage Season for Deer, Bear, and Turkey to Open for Four Days Beginning Jan. 12
West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey is set to open on Jan. 12. This unique season, which runs through Jan. 15, gives hunters an additional opportunity to target big game and is designed to reconnect West Virginians to the hunting and outdoor traditions that have shaped the state’s culture and history.
UPDATE – New snow map: Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
UPDATE – The StormTracker 13 meteorologists are calling for most of the snow to not stick early Friday morning and Friday on roads. It can stick on the grass in high terrain areas where things will be a bit colder. The snow forecast by Saturday morning is issued below. Road temperatures will stay above the […]
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
connect-bridgeport.com
Trout Stockings Return to State of West Virginia with DNR Announcing New Required Fishing Regulations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources last week announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our...
ridgeviewnews.com
Gov. Justice delivers his 2023 West Virginia State of the State Address
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice presented his 2023 State of the State Address to the West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday evening. Here is the transcript of his speech in its entirety:. (Editor’s note: some grammatical errors may be present in this transcript. A fully edited version will be...
Possible snow showers across Ohio and West Virginia Friday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring widespread rain showers back into the forecast on Thursday. Colder air will move into the region as we head into Friday, with a changeover to snow showers possible. The Setup Rain showers scattered across the board are expected with our next low-pressure system […]
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 8, 1866: William Gustavus Conley was born near Kingwood in Preston County. Conley was the 18th governor of West Virginia, serving from 1929 to 1933.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
“Most Haunted Road In West Virginia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
West Virginia is a state with a rich history and a haunting past, and there are many roads throughout the state that are said to be haunted. Here are five of the most haunted roads in West Virginia:
wvpublic.org
Miss West Virginia Helps Promote Appalachian Agriculture On National Platform
Martinsburg native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch has been making waves nationally as the third-runner up in this year’s Miss America competition. A five-year member of the organization, she’s used her scholarship money to earn degrees at Delaware State and West Virginia University, and used her platform to be a voice for Appalachian agriculture.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
Monongalia County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
wchstv.com
Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday followed by snow into the weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Talk about a wacky weather pattern to close out the work week as a strong area of low pressure closes in on the Eyewitness News viewing area. The Eyewitness News Storm Team has issued Weather Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Wednesday's forecast...
connect-bridgeport.com
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
wwnrradio.com
WVDOH accepts bids for I-79 bridge replacements
CHARLESTON, WV – A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968. The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown. In December, Gov. Jim Justice approved the award of a $62.455 million project to Triton Construction Inc. to renovate the spans. The two contracts will replace or renovate all the major bridges along I-79 in north central and northern West Virginia. Also on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the WVDOH accepted bids to replace the Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County. The existing bridge was built in 1921 and carries about 750 vehicles a day across Elkhorn Creek. Replacement of the structure will be paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The Jan. 10 bid letting included the following projects: Interstate 79 bridge replacements. (Marion, Monongalia counties)Dr. Eshenaur Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting project. (Mason County)Pocatalico River Road Truss Bridge replacement. (Roane County)Interstate 64 Exit 181 cantilever sign replacement. (Greenbrier County)Pleasant Street Streetscape project, Morgantown. (Monongalia County)Shorty Ford Road to Tyler County line paving. (Doddridge County)Huntington to Wayne County line paving. (Cabell County)Northfork Arch Bridge replacement. (McDowell County) (Roads to Prosperity)Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)Howell Hollow Bridge utility installation. (Randolph County)Bridge of Honor (Pomeroy-Mason Bridge) renovation. (Mason County) Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer. When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project. As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results of that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.
