Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session
Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session. Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above. Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Month with proclamation
Gov. John Carney signs a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Carney was joined by the Anti-Trafficking Action Council, legislators, local advocates, and survivors to bring attention to human trafficking in Delaware. Brian Moore is Chair of the Anti-Trafficking Action Council. "Today is far more important than simply a symbolic...
delawarepublic.org
Animal welfare organizations partner to support free-roaming cat colonies
Faithful Friends and Humane Animal Partners are teaming up to keep outdoor cats warm this winter by distributing 50 feral cat houses in Sussex County. In Delaware, cats who cannot be domesticated or taken indoors aren’t uncommon. “Not all cats are made to live indoors. We have an ample...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers move to exempt relief rebate checks from federal income taxes
Delaware’s House lawmakers voted Thursday to take the first step towards exempting last year’s $300 relief rebate checks from federal income taxes. Lawmakers created the rebates to return roughly $230 million of the state’s 2022 budget surplus to Delaware residents recovering from the pandemic and coping with rising inflation.
delawarepublic.org
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion
No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow. Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history. While the day...
delawarepublic.org
A new program will allow eligible renters report monthly rent payments to credit reports
The Delaware State Housing Authority launches a statewide rent reporting pilot program to help some renters build their credit score. The pilot is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allow over 400 low-income renters to boost their credit scores by reporting their monthly rent payments to their credit reports.
Thieves make off with PS5 consoles in Lehigh Valley GameStop robbery
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a Lehigh Valley GameStop store Tuesday night and took off with Sony Playstation 5 consoles. The robbery was reported a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GameStop in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, Colonial Regional police said. The store closes at 8 p.m. during the week.
Comments / 0