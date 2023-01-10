Police are looking for two men they say robbed a Lehigh Valley GameStop store Tuesday night and took off with Sony Playstation 5 consoles. The robbery was reported a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GameStop in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, Colonial Regional police said. The store closes at 8 p.m. during the week.

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO