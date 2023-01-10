ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session

Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session. Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above. Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and...
Delaware recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Month with proclamation

Gov. John Carney signs a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Carney was joined by the Anti-Trafficking Action Council, legislators, local advocates, and survivors to bring attention to human trafficking in Delaware. Brian Moore is Chair of the Anti-Trafficking Action Council. "Today is far more important than simply a symbolic...
State lawmakers move to exempt relief rebate checks from federal income taxes

Delaware’s House lawmakers voted Thursday to take the first step towards exempting last year’s $300 relief rebate checks from federal income taxes. Lawmakers created the rebates to return roughly $230 million of the state’s 2022 budget surplus to Delaware residents recovering from the pandemic and coping with rising inflation.
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion

No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow. Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history. While the day...
