ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DOJ Reviewing Potentially Classified Docs at Biden Center

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNeeS_0k9fbWGB00

"

By Zeke Miller
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office, Sauber said. Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel's office, who notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day. “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” Sauber said. A person who is familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly said Attorney General Merrick Garland asked U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to review the matter after the Archives referred the issue to the department. Lausch is one of the few U.S. attorneys to be held over from former President Donald Trump's administration. Irrespective of the Justice Department review, the revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called Trump's decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida
“irresponsible." Trump weighed in Monday on his social media site, asking, “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?” The revelation comes as Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives and are promising to launch widespread investigations of Biden's administration. It also may complicate the Justice Department's consideration on whether to bring charges against Trump, who has launched a repeat bid for the White House in 2024 and has repeatedly claimed that the department's inquiry of his own conduct amounted to “corruption." The National Archives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Spokespeople for Garland and Lausch declined to comment. Rep. James Comer, the new GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Monday that the revelation raised questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the Trump probe. “Is the White House going to be raided tonight? Are they going to raid the Bidens?” he asked reporters. “This is further concern that there’s a two-tier justice system within the DOJ with how they treat Republicans versus Democrats, certainly how they treat the former president versus the current president.” His Democratic counterpart, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said Biden's attorneys “appear to have taken immediate and proper action.” “I have confidence that the Attorney General took the appropriate steps to ensure the careful review of the circumstances surrounding the possession and discovery of these documents and make an impartial decision about any further action that may be needed,” he added. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said Monday that the American public deserved to know earlier about the revelation of classified documents. “They knew about this a week before the election, maybe the American people should have known that,” Jordan told reporters. “They certainly knew about the the raid on Mar-a-Lago 91 days before this election, but nice if on November 2, the country would have known that there were classified documents at the Biden Center.” Jordan is among House Republicans pushing for the creation of a “select subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal government” within the Judiciary Committee. Votes on creating that committee are expected as soon as this week, setting up a showdown between Republicans and the prosecutors leading various federal investigations, including the ones into Trump. It wasn't immediately clear why the White House didn't disclose the discovery of the documents or the DOJ review sooner. CBS was first to report Monday on the discovery of the potentially classified documents. The Justice Department for months has been investigating the retention of roughly 300 documents that were marked as classified and were recovered from the Trump's
Florida estate. In that instance, prosecutors say, representatives of Trump resisted requests to give back the full stash of classified documents and failed to fully comply with a subpoena that sought their return. FBI agents in August served a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago property, removing 15 boxes of records. That investigation is being led by special counsel Jack Smith. Prosecutors have interviewed an array of Trump associates and have been using a grand jury to hear evidence. It is not clear when a decision when will be made on whether Trump, or anyone else, should be charged. The think tank, formally known as the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and continues to operate independently of the Biden administration. —
Associated Press writers Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri in Washington and Michael Tarm in Chicago contributed. "

Comments / 2

Related
Cheddar News

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

"By Zeke Miller and Eric TuckerWASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president.Robert Hur, a onetime U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation and plans to begin his work soon. His appointment marks the second time in a few months that Garland has appointed a special counsel, an extraordinary fact that reflects the Justice Department’s efforts to independently conduct high-profile probes in an...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cheddar News

Yellen Tells Congress US Expected to Hit Debt Limit Thursday

"By Fatima HusseinTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend it again for a period of time. But she said it's “critical that Congress act in a timely manner."“Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well.  JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
Cheddar News

First Lady Jill Biden Has Cancerous Lesions Removed

"First lady Jill Biden underwent Mohs surgery today to have cancerous skin lesions removed.The lesions, one of which was located above the first lady's right eye and another newly discovered one on her chest, were detected during a routine skin cancer screening a week ago.The procedure involves multiple rounds if cancer cells are detected in the removed skin. Typically a doctor will slice off a thin layer of skin from the lesion and analyze it under a microscope. Once it is determined that cancer cells are present, the procedure is repeated until the area is completely free of cancerous cells. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Cranston Back in the Middle, 'Black Panther' 3 & Wrestling Merger

"Maybe Malcolm in the Middle AgainWould you be down for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot? Actor Bryan Cranston, who played Hal on the show, told E! News that he would be open to revisiting the series to see how the family turned out 20 years later. He also revealed that there have been preliminary conversations about bringing it back. The sitcom originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006 with more than 150 episodes.Black Panther 3Letitia Wright revealed that another Black Panther film could be in the works. She told Variety that the ball has already started rolling for...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy