msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
kalkinemedia.com
FLT, WEB, HLO: How are these ASX travel stocks performing?
Tourists majorly seek leisure and New South Wales is amongst the top destinations for foreign visitors to Australia. New Zealanders and Chinese tourists are among the most frequent visitors to Australia. In the past few months, there has been an obvious increase in number of visitors from India. Tourism is...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
kalkinemedia.com
Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>: Profits of 67 cents announced for third quarter
11 January 2023 10:02 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Aritzia Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 67 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 61 cents. Profits of 64 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 57 cents to 68 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 64 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$624.62 million, which is higher than the estimated C$589.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories retailers peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$624.62 million from C$453.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.33 0.44 Beat May. 31 2022 0.30 0.35 Beat Feb. 28 2022 0.24 0.34 Beat Nov. 30 2021 0.40 0.61 Beat
kalkinemedia.com
Imdex Says Initiates Cornerstone Investment In Saas Business Krux Analytics
* IMDEX INITIATES CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT IN SAAS BUSINESS KRUX ANALYTICS. * ENTERED INTO A HEADS OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 40% INTEREST IN KRUX ANALYTICS INC FOR A$6.42M CASH
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil
kalkinemedia.com
Oyo Corp - Executive Hirofumi Amano To Become President, President Masaru Narita To Become Chairman, Effective Mar 24
* OYO CORP - EXECUTIVE HIROFUMI AMANO TO BECOME PRESIDENT, PRESIDENT MASARU NARITA TO BECOME CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE MAR 24
kalkinemedia.com
Can you withdraw cryptocurrency in Australia?
Australia and most other countries allow both the parking of funds in cryptos and the withdrawal of money at will. Intermediaries like exchanges and ATMs provide withdrawal services, and some merchants also accept crypto payments. Last year, many crypto intermediaries like Celsius and Voyager halted withdrawals when prices dropped sharply.
kalkinemedia.com
European Lithium Says Signed Non-Binding MoU With Obeikan Investment Group
* SIGNED A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH OBEIKAN INVESTMENT GROUP. * EUR SIGNS NON-BINDING MOU TO BUILD AND OPERATE A HYDROXIDE PLANT IN SAUDI ARABIA UNDER JV. * MOU TO BUILD AND OPERATE A HYDROXIDE PLANT IN SAUDI ARABIA FOR 100% OWNED WOLFSBERG LITHIUM PROJECT IN AUSTRIA
kalkinemedia.com
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
kalkinemedia.com
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
kalkinemedia.com
Beacon Minerals Ltd says Co Entered Into A 6,000 Ounce Forward Gold Contract
* CO HAS ENTERED INTO A 6,000 OUNCE FORWARD GOLD CONTRACT TO BE DELIVERED IN MONTHLY INSTALMENTS FROM FEB 2023 TO APRIL 2023. * FORWARD AVERAGE NET PRICE OF A$2,729 PER OUNCE.
