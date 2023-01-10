Read full article on original website
CORRECTED-Maverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
(Corrects headline to say Maverix shareholders have approved Triple Flag deal; adds in paragraph 2 that the deal was announced last November) Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company. Under...
Explainer-Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, on Thursday said it might stop palm exports to the European Union after the bloc imposed additional import restrictions on the edible oil due to concerns over deforestation. WHAT IS THE DISAGREEMENT ABOUT?. Malaysia and Indonesia have for years...
China braces for Covid surge as lunar new year travel rush begins
Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China’s megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid...
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
UPDATE 2-Nigeria's naira hits record low at central bank auction - traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low at a central bank foreign exchange auction on Dec. 30, traders said, as the bank lets the local currency weaken to cope with rising dollar demand. The central bank sold foreign currency at between 490 and 500 naira per...
Can you withdraw cryptocurrency in Australia?
Australia and most other countries allow both the parking of funds in cryptos and the withdrawal of money at will. Intermediaries like exchanges and ATMs provide withdrawal services, and some merchants also accept crypto payments. Last year, many crypto intermediaries like Celsius and Voyager halted withdrawals when prices dropped sharply.
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
China Dec copper imports slide as demand cools
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's copper imports in December registered a yearly decline in the wake of cooling demand as factory activity shrank at a sharper pace amid surging COVID-19 infections. Imports of unwrought copper and copper products were 514,049 tonnes in December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed...
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
