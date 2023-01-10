Read full article on original website
CORRECTED-Maverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
(Corrects headline to say Maverix shareholders have approved Triple Flag deal; adds in paragraph 2 that the deal was announced last November) Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company. Under...
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
Naseej For Technology Awarded SAR 57 Mln Project From Ministry Of Education
* PROJECT VALUE SAR 57 MILLION (VAT INCLUDED) * PROJECT FOR LINKING SAUDI DIGITAL LIBRARY WITH SUBSCRIPTIONS TO DIGITAL INFORMATION RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Britain says payments companies' clients may need protecting from 'cancel culture'
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Friday spoke against "cancel culture," citing the case of payment companies who terminated accounts belonging to conservative media outlets, and said a new review will assess whether rules protect consumers' free speech. The review covers existing regulations that apply to over...
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
Will Bankruptcy Drama Dismantle Bed Bath & Beyond?
With a potential bankruptcy looming, Bed Bath & Beyond has been in talks with lenders that could possibly finance the company during its bankruptcy process, as well as private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which may be interested in purchasing assets. According to a report in The New York Times, Sycamore Partners spoke with Bed Bath & Beyond representatives about potentially buying the company’s BuyBuyBaby brand, which has performed slightly better than its parent company. The retailer is also in talks with other possible buyers, sources close to the matter told the Times. Sycamore Partners has a number of retailers among its investments,...
UPDATE 4-UnitedHealth brushes off hit from 'tripledemic' of respiratory diseases
Jan 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Friday the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases in the winter had not substantially driven up medical costs at its health insurance business in the fourth quarter. Medical costs of the industry bellwether, the first health insurer to report its fourth-quarter earnings,...
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT). The...
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
