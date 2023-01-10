Read full article on original website
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants
OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S....
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Highlights & reaction from Nebraska's 76-50 loss to Illinois. “Human trafficking does not discriminate”: NE highlights resources for victims, prevention efforts. In January, government officials, law enforcement, and non-profits are working to bring awareness. Decline in federal funding for agriculture research. Updated: 17 hours ago. While the work is...
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild January weather to start the week, colder temperatures and chances for some light snow highlight the forecast as we head into the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Overall, the weather pattern looks to potentially turn a little more active as we head over the next week to 10 days with multiple rounds of moisture possible.
Friday Forecast: Another Warming Trend Begins...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we end the work week and head to the weekend. A seasonally warm, dry and pleasant weekend is in store for the 1011 region. Precipitation chances build back in late Sunday night and lead to a more active weather pattern for the next week.
Thursday Forecast: Colder weather to finish the week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Colder and blustery conditions expected on Thursday. More sunshine with seasonal temperatures for Friday. The extended forecast is highlighted by a mild weekend with a more active and wetter weather pattern emerging through the week next week. Clouds should begin to clear as we head into...
