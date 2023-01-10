Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report

Newcastle United want Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund and are prepared to make a huge offer to the teen to take him to Tyneside.

That's according to fresh reports that suggest that the Magpies are prepared to make big moves to entice the wonderkid – recently placed sixth in FFT's list of the 50 most exciting teenagers in world football.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Moukoko, who made his Dortmund debut when he was just 16 years old and was included in Germany's 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar over the winter.

According to the Evening Standard , BVB are trying to tie their talent to a new deal but are struggling to match the financial might of the likes of Newcastle, Chelsea and Barcelona who are all circling.

"The 18-year-old Germany international is thought to have discussed a deal worth over £150,000 a week to join Newcastle on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season," they claim.

The Toon are having to content with FFP regulations, however.

Since the Public Investment fund of Saudi Arabia took over at St. James's Park, Newcastle have spent well. Though Moukoko would be available on a free transfer, the club would have to factor in wages and make sure that the books are balanced as not to disturb the salary structure that began with the signings of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes during Eddie Howe's first transfer window at the club.

Though Chelsea have agreed a deal for Joao Felix , that particular move is only until the end of the season – and they may well reignite interest in Moukoko to battle Newcastle.

Moukoko is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt .

