ICU nurse helps save baby hurt in interstate crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 10-month-old baby injured in a wreck on a busy interstate is alive after an ICU nurse at Regional One jumped into action Tuesday. Brooke Moody has been a nurse for less than a year, but first responders say she acted quickly to start life-saving CPR on the baby when she […]
Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ homeless situation
Note: The story was changed to correct the amount of Tesco’s contract with HUD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it’s ending its contract with the owners of the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven after a long history of maintenance and crime issues. The owners of the complex, Germantown-based Tesco, […]
2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
Investigation into potentially cancer causing chemicals coming from South Memphis facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For people in South Memphis, there’s a chance that air pollution is killing them. The Sterilization Services of Tennessee facility emits a chemical called ethylene oxide, a solution used to clean medical equipment. Up until recently, the EPA did not deem ethylene oxide as harmful.
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
New Dollar General store opens in the Walker Holmes Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Dollar General location is now open, providing people living in the Memphis Walker Holmes area with a nearby grocery and convenient store option. The new store is located at 3501 S 3rd St. According to Dollar General, customers will be able to shop fresh...
Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
WDIA announces radio station’s first woman program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary radio station WDIA has a new but familiar leader on its roster. On Wednesday, the Memphis-based station announced Tracy Bethea as its first female program director. Bethea started her radio career at WDIA — dubbed “The Heart & Soul of Memphis” — as a teenager....
8,500+ vehicles stolen in Memphis in 2022, city councilor suggests legal action against auto manufacturers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 crime numbers are in for the City of Memphis, and it was a roller coaster of positive and negative trends. Homicides are down, but auto theft is up dramatically. In total, 8,528 vehicles were reported stolen in Memphis, and what comes as no shock...
Memphis city leaders seek answers on why certain infrastructure grants are being left on the table
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW leaders says upgrades are on the way in Shelby County, a lot of people, including Memphis City Council members, are worried about the aging infrastructure already in place. “That infrastructure is ready to essentially have a catastrophic failure,” said JB Smiley, Memphis City Council...
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
DA targeting unfair employers with new wage theft initiative
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to keep closer tabs on employers who don’t play by the rule. He wants to increase the effectiveness of the office’s wage theft unit, which previously had one attorney and mainly focused on bad checks. Ivan Flores, a board member at the Workers […]
