Memphis, TN

WREG

ICU nurse helps save baby hurt in interstate crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 10-month-old baby injured in a wreck on a busy interstate is alive after an ICU nurse at Regional One jumped into action Tuesday. Brooke Moody has been a nurse for less than a year, but first responders say she acted quickly to start life-saving CPR on the baby when she […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ homeless situation

Note: The story was changed to correct the amount of Tesco’s contract with HUD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it’s ending its contract with the owners of the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven after a long history of maintenance and crime issues. The owners of the complex, Germantown-based Tesco, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
beckersasc.com

2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA targeting unfair employers with new wage theft initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to keep closer tabs on employers who don’t play by the rule. He wants to increase the effectiveness of the office’s wage theft unit, which previously had one attorney and mainly focused on bad checks. Ivan Flores, a board member at the Workers […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

