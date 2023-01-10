South Korean fashion label ADERERROR has joined forces with Converse for the first time, adding its signature blue color to the Chuck 70. Described to be a blend of the past and the future, the sneaker features experimentative elements signature to the ADERERROR brand DNA. The kicks arrive with a clean suede upper, which is highlighted with detachable canvas overlays dressed in a vibrant blue shade. The same color is seen on the topstitching details throughout, while the text “The new” and “not new” are printed at the tip of the shoes. The rubber soles are given a subtly worn look, while the collaborators’ logos are printed onto the tongue tag.

2 DAYS AGO