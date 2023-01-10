Read full article on original website
Y-3 Unveils SS23 Collection "Artisan Codes of Sport"
Y-3 celebrates the inherent artistry in athleticism with the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Artisan Codes of Sport.”. Nodding to adidas‘ heritage as well as Yohji Yamamoto‘s background, the campaign is set in Japan for the first time. Modeled in the vibrant streets of Tokyo, the SS23 presentation immediately assumes a rebellious spirit. The cultural marriage doesn’t stop there as the drop includes footwear designed using the Japanese technique of Sashiko stitching, resulting in intentionally loose threads. The Y-3 Superstar, the Y-3 Hicho, the Y-3 Marathon TR, and the Y-3 Gazelle are outfitted with bold tonal stitching, its deliberately unraveled ends creating an ephemeral effect.
ADERERROR x Converse Drop Collaborative Chuck 70
South Korean fashion label ADERERROR has joined forces with Converse for the first time, adding its signature blue color to the Chuck 70. Described to be a blend of the past and the future, the sneaker features experimentative elements signature to the ADERERROR brand DNA. The kicks arrive with a clean suede upper, which is highlighted with detachable canvas overlays dressed in a vibrant blue shade. The same color is seen on the topstitching details throughout, while the text “The new” and “not new” are printed at the tip of the shoes. The rubber soles are given a subtly worn look, while the collaborators’ logos are printed onto the tongue tag.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
Uniqlo U by Christophe Lemaire Looks Forward To Brighter Days for SS23
Uniqlo U designed by Christophe Lemaire looks ahead to an exciting Spring/Summer 2023 season as the 26-piece co-ed collection offers classic silhouettes painted in vivid colors. Loved for its timeless and utilitarian approach to clothing, Uniqlo delivers a reliable assortment of garments to carry you through from winter to spring,...
Jennie's Style Evolution: From Chanel Poster Girl to Jacquemus Chic
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie has become nothing short of a style icon ever since the K-pop band made its debut in 2016. Since the band’s formation, Jennie has worked with the likes of Gentle Monster and Jacquemus and starred in multiple Chanel and Calvin Klein campaigns. As a result, we’ve seen an immense style transformation as she’s gone from a K-pop star to an all-round fashion favorite.
Daily Paper's SS23 Collection Pays Tribute to North Africa's Rich Cultural History
Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with a decadent lookbook shot in North Africa. The new collection, dubbed “Under the Same Moon” draws inspiration from the rich cultural history of its location, fusing traditional African prints with contemporary silhouettes and styles. Tribal designs and natural henna dye are utilized within the collection, in a nod to the brand’s celebration traditional craftsmanship and natural processes, with standout pieces including woven tapestry suits, red and green crochet co-ords and padded, lightweight outerwear.
Laneige's Lip and Water Sleeping Masks Are Approved by Sydney Sweeney
Laneige‘s holy grail skincare products, the Lip Sleeping Mask and Water Sleeping Mask, are highlighted in the brand’s first campaign of the year, titled “Dreamy Skin.”. Once again, the K-beauty brand has worked with its partner Sydney Sweeney, who was previously seen in the company’s promotional campaigns for its Water Bank line. In the latest visuals, the Euphoria star highlights the Water Sleeping Mask, an overnight gel mask known to be sold every six seconds worldwide, as well as the Lip Sleeping Mask, a leave-on lip mask packed with shea butter and coconut oil that delivers eight hours of hydration.
