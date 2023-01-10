Read full article on original website
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Which 6 Australian companies are planning to list on the ASX?
ACDC Metals has undertaken an AU$8 million public offering at a 20 cents issue price. Acusensus has undertaken an AU$20 million public offering at a US$4 issue price. High-Tech Metals has undertaken an AU$5.5 million public offering at a 20 cents issue price. Dynamic Metals has undertaken an AU$7 million public offering at a 20 cents issue price. Gold Hydrogen has undertaken an AU$20 million public offering at a 50 cents issue price. Patagonia Lithium has undertaken an AU$8 million public offering at a 20 cents issue price.
FLT, WEB, HLO: How are these ASX travel stocks performing?
Tourists majorly seek leisure and New South Wales is amongst the top destinations for foreign visitors to Australia. New Zealanders and Chinese tourists are among the most frequent visitors to Australia. In the past few months, there has been an obvious increase in number of visitors from India. Tourism is...
Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>: Profits of 67 cents announced for third quarter
11 January 2023 10:02 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Aritzia Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 67 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 61 cents. Profits of 64 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 57 cents to 68 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 64 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$624.62 million, which is higher than the estimated C$589.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories retailers peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$624.62 million from C$453.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.33 0.44 Beat May. 31 2022 0.30 0.35 Beat Feb. 28 2022 0.24 0.34 Beat Nov. 30 2021 0.40 0.61 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 11 at 10:02 p.m.
Argentina ended 2022 with 94.8% inflation, highest in 32 years: official
Argentina registered inflation of 94.8 percent in 2022, its highest annual figure since 1991, the Indec national statistics institute said on Thursday. Latin America's third largest economy has one of the highest inflation rates in the world but December's monthly figure of 5.1 percent continued a general downward trend since a peak of 7.4 percent in July.
How does Stratiform work as an implementation partner for world No. 1 CRM?
Numerous CRM solutions are available in the market that can align two separate divisions in a business and help improve the business. The right CRM implementation not only enhances systems in a business but also enables overall business growth. Stratiform can help businesses improve through gap analysis and the implementation...
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Are NFTs available in Australia?
NFTs like CryptoPunks and cryptos like DOGE use the same decentralised ledger tech, but both are not exactly similar. An NFT usually represents an intangible asset like a tweet, but lately, even tangible assets have been rolled out. In Australia, NFTs are treated as crypto assets by the taxation authority,...
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT). The...
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
Swiss firm says permanently removed CO2 from air for clients
A Swiss company says it has certifiably extracted CO2 from the air and permanently stored it in the ground -- for the first time on behalf of paying customers, including Microsoft. Climeworks, a startup created in 2009 by two Swiss engineers, said its facility in Iceland had successfully removed carbon...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
Stocks advance, bond yields fall with hopes for weaker U.S. inflation
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities were rising while Treasury yields were falling and the dollar was flat on Wednesday as investors bet that upcoming U.S. inflation data would give the Federal Reserve the go-ahead to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Longer-dated treasury yields fell a...
