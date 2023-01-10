Read full article on original website
New Report Shows That Tennessee's 'State Of The Child' Is Improving
Tennessee's "State of the Child 2022" report is an assessment of how children are faring, and this year's edition focuses on the situation for children post-pandemic. The report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth examines kids' health and mental health, education, family economics, and the state's child welfare and youth justice data.
