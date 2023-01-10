Read full article on original website
Mary-Louise Meyer
5d ago
I was exposed to gas stoves for the first 65 yrs of my life without any health problems caused by them. This is just another way to try to ban fossil fuels.
Reply(3)
55
Shelley Hubbard
5d ago
Government overreach!!!! Our government officials as the years go on they get more incompetent seriously people why would you vote them in President Biden is a traitor,to our Country and her citizens….
Reply(1)
29
Christine Goad
5d ago
we have a gas stove and we don't have a problem getting propane gas for the tanks. I do have a glass top stove in my shed but gas stoves are better especially when you don't have any power.
Reply(1)
22
Related
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
a-z-animals.com
8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida
With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
denisesanger.com
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
fox13news.com
Illegal snake trafficking ring sends multiple people to jail in Florida
An investigation that took place over several years has landed multiple people in jail for snake trafficking in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement said they headed the three-year "Operation Viper" investigation and filed charges against eight people ranging from second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida continues to deal with 'tripledemic'
With the holiday season now in the books, doctors, other healthcare workers, and hospitals are facing a so-called “tripledemic” of contagious, respiratory viruses. “Tripledemic” or “tridemic” refers to COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). RSV is a common respiratory bug, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Florida
Florida is a fisherman’s paradise. Full of lowlands, backwaters, lakes, streams, and coastline, it’s almost hard to drop a line somewhere in the state and NOT catch anything. As a result, Florida has become one of the best places in the United States to go fishing for freshwater and saltwater catches. Today, we will be looking at one of the best game fish in the state: the striped bass. Let’s discover the largest striped bass ever caught in Florida!
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
Comments / 103