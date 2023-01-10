ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School of Nursing explores rural nursing at critical access hospital

There was already a nursing shortage when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the health care field and made a bad situation worse. Rural or urban, no health care setting was immune from the effects the pandemic had on facilities not having enough nurses to care for patients. Critical access hospitals in rural areas were especially challenged.
SPARTA, NC
Birth-Kindergarten Program receives momentous grant

Western Carolina University’s Birth-Kindergarten Program was recently awarded an $868,885 grant by the Dogwood Health Trust for Leadership, Equity and Access Fellowship in Early Childhood Education. The program was selected as one of 10 organizations in the region dedicated to increasing access and equity in the early childhood workforce...
CULLOWHEE, NC

