Sparta, NC

wcu.edu

WCU receives $150k award for mosquito-borne La Crosse encephalitis research

When you get a mosquito bite, there is probably some itching and a red, swollen mark that is gone in a few days. But for some, particularly young children, a mosquito bite can be much more severe. Mosquitoes can transmit viruses that cause several diseases including La Crosse encephalitis. Typically,...
Birth-Kindergarten Program receives momentous grant

Western Carolina University’s Birth-Kindergarten Program was recently awarded an $868,885 grant by the Dogwood Health Trust for Leadership, Equity and Access Fellowship in Early Childhood Education. The program was selected as one of 10 organizations in the region dedicated to increasing access and equity in the early childhood workforce...
CULLOWHEE, NC

