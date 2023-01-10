Read full article on original website
New Hampshire family establishes nursing scholarship to honor memory of '17 alumna
The family of the late Alexandra Puntin Pilsbury has established a scholarship to benefit future nursing students at Western Carolina University in memory of the 2017 graduate of WCU’s School of Nursing who died in December 2021 at the age of 26 after a battle with cancer. Through gifts...
WCU receives $150k award for mosquito-borne La Crosse encephalitis research
When you get a mosquito bite, there is probably some itching and a red, swollen mark that is gone in a few days. But for some, particularly young children, a mosquito bite can be much more severe. Mosquitoes can transmit viruses that cause several diseases including La Crosse encephalitis. Typically,...
Birth-Kindergarten Program receives momentous grant
Western Carolina University’s Birth-Kindergarten Program was recently awarded an $868,885 grant by the Dogwood Health Trust for Leadership, Equity and Access Fellowship in Early Childhood Education. The program was selected as one of 10 organizations in the region dedicated to increasing access and equity in the early childhood workforce...
