Android Headlines
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
Android Headlines
Google may let Pixel Users customize their lock screen shortcuts
It’s an exciting time for Pixel owners now, as Google just rolled out the latest QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). It’s the second QPR for Android 13, and it foreshadows some interesting features coming to Android. According to 9To5Google, Google may soon let Pixel users customize their lock screen widgets.
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone 2nd Android 13 beta brings new wallpapers and more
The Nothing Phone (1) is working on introducing its users to the Nothing OS experience on Android 13. It’s currently testing the new platform on beta users (this will include users in the US), and the next beta has just dropped. The second Android 13 beta for the Nothing phone brings some neat additions. This comes to us from 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
OnePlus starts rolling out Android 13 update to the Nord 2T
OnePlus has released the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T. The rollout began Thursday for users in India who participated in the beta program. The new firmware version for the phone in India is CPH2401_11.C.23. A wider public rollout should follow soon after the company ascertains that the stable release is free of bugs.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G available in the US for $200
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is now available for purchase in the US. Launched at CES 2023 last week as the first Galaxy A model of the new year, the new budget 5G smartphone from the Korean brand comes with a relatively modest price tag of $199.99. Galaxy A14 5G...
Android Headlines
The Play Store now promotes TikTok in landscape mode
Google is working on making Android a better platform for tablets, and that has trickled down to other developers. Just recently, TikTok released the landscape version of its app, and Google is promoting it on the Play Store, according to 9To5Google. TikTok has been the king of vertical-scrolling videos for...
China's December home prices decline further, more cities record falls
BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook.
Android Headlines
Google is giving the Stadia controller a new feature soon
When Google announced the Stadia shutdown, fans of the service were left disappointed, but not just about the service going away, also the lack of Bluetooth support for the controller. See, the Stadia controller, for some, is a masterclass in controller design. For others, it’s just a nice controller but they don’t want it to go to waste and become a paperweight.
Android Headlines
Samsung goes global with January 2023 update for Galaxy S22
The January 2023 security update is now available widely for Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series. The company began the rollout in the US last week, starting with unlocked units. In recent days, the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has reached carrier-locked Galaxy S22 units stateside and also expanded to Exynos variants in international markets.
Android Headlines
Zoomerang is a powerful short-form video creator & editor app
If you’re making a lot of short-form videos these days, well there’s an app you may want to check out. Zoomerang is actually a very powerful short-form video creator and editor app. Zoomerang is a rather capable short-form video creator & editor app. This app allows you to...
Android Headlines
Screenshot Flow app allows you to create diagrams from screenshots
There are all sorts of interesting apps available in the Play Store. We stumble upon new ones on a daily basis, and the Screenshot Flow app is a good example. This app allows you to create diagrams from your screenshots, basically. The Screenshot Flow app allows you to create diagrams...
Android Headlines
How to reset a PS5 DualSense controller
There could be a few different reasons you might want to try to reset your DualSense controller for the PS5. Maybe it’s not working right or maybe you just can’t pair it with anything. Perhaps it works with a different device but not the PS5. Whatever the reason, giving your PS5 controller a good reset could fix your pairing issues.
Android Headlines
Twitter is working on a new in-app currency for creators called Coins
Ever since Elon took over Twitter, the company seems to be trying out a lot of new features. Now, the popular social media platform appears to be experimenting with a new in-app currency called “coins” to help creators earn money from Twitter. A new way for creators to...
