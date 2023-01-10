ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
Kansas Reflector

Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — Kansas congressmen are trying to use a federal tool to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered, saying protecting the birds would have negative consequences for Kansas’ economy.  Federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the […] The post Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited

A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations

A joint resolution heard in committee Tuesday seeks to press Congress and the federal government to fully fund public safety and law enforcement agencies, and services on tribal reservations in Montana as one tribe says its funding has barely increased in 25 years. In addition to pushing Congress for full funding, the resolution, SJ5, calls […] The post Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
gamblingnews.com

New Bill Proposal Puts Connecticut on Its Way to Ban Greyhound Racing

Bill 5042 was proposed by 105th district representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria, 91st district representative Michael D’Agostino, and 18th district senator Heather Somers. Bill 5042 Is Not the First Attempt to Ban Greyhound Racing in Connecticut. Bill 5042 proposes a full prohibition on the operation of any greyhound racing tracks in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Union-Times

Senator Andrew Mathews sworn in for 2023-2024 legislative session

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) took the oath of office and began his third term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Mathews represents Senate District 27, which includes communities in Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties. “It’s an honor to serve another term in the Minnesota Senate and represent the residents of Senate District 27,” Mathews said. “It was very special to have my whole family present for my ceremonial swearing-in and experience the first day of session with me. To...
MINNESOTA STATE
WISH-TV

Marijuana bills get bipartisan support but face uncertain future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders this week gave no indication they plan to allow legislation on legalizing cannabis to proceed. Lawmakers from both parties have filed legislation to legalize marijuana in some form. Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, and two other House Republicans filed a bill that sets up a system to tax and regulate marijuana for medicinal use and for recreational use for people ages 21 and older. In an interview with News 8 on Monday, Teshka said the bill’s provisions would only take effect if the federal government removes marijuana from the Schedule I list of controlled substances. Schedule I substances are those that the federal government determines to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
INDIANA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha state senator introduces state-wide police oversight bill

OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Terrell McKinney wants to reform law enforcement statewide.      . His bill, introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday, would create a civilian oversight committee in Omaha and Lincoln. "It creates a municipal police oversight committee with investigative powers to investigate issues...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

