Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation
Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
Neb. senator offers a ‘cleaner’ permitless concealed carry bill
LINCOLN — On a day loaded with bill introductions, none packed more heat than Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer’s simplified new attempt to allow concealed carry of a handgun without a permit. Brewer, of Gordon, said Thursday that the more conservative bent of new GOP members in the...
Locally proposed bills for 2023 Wash. legislative session
OLYMPIA - Representative Tom Dent (R–Moses Lake) and Senator Judy Warnick (R–Moses Lake) both have multiple bills proceeding through the Washington Legislature during this year’s legislative session, which began Monday. Dent is working to establish an aviation and aerospace advisory committee, better manage wildfires and manage pesticides...
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Claims New State Laws Have Already Increased Fuel Prices
State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, released a statement on Friday arguing two state environmental laws that took effect on Jan. 1 were already causing a rise in fuel prices. According to Schoesler, he was informed by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association that gasoline and diesel prices have risen as...
New state laws for 2023: Higher minimum wage, lower taxes and legal jaywalking
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could affect people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns,...
Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — Kansas congressmen are trying to use a federal tool to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered, saying protecting the birds would have negative consequences for Kansas’ economy. Federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the […] The post Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited
A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations
A joint resolution heard in committee Tuesday seeks to press Congress and the federal government to fully fund public safety and law enforcement agencies, and services on tribal reservations in Montana as one tribe says its funding has barely increased in 25 years. In addition to pushing Congress for full funding, the resolution, SJ5, calls […] The post Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
gamblingnews.com
New Bill Proposal Puts Connecticut on Its Way to Ban Greyhound Racing
Bill 5042 was proposed by 105th district representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria, 91st district representative Michael D’Agostino, and 18th district senator Heather Somers. Bill 5042 Is Not the First Attempt to Ban Greyhound Racing in Connecticut. Bill 5042 proposes a full prohibition on the operation of any greyhound racing tracks in...
Senator Andrew Mathews sworn in for 2023-2024 legislative session
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) took the oath of office and began his third term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Mathews represents Senate District 27, which includes communities in Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties. “It’s an honor to serve another term in the Minnesota Senate and represent the residents of Senate District 27,” Mathews said. “It was very special to have my whole family present for my ceremonial swearing-in and experience the first day of session with me. To...
WISH-TV
Marijuana bills get bipartisan support but face uncertain future
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders this week gave no indication they plan to allow legislation on legalizing cannabis to proceed. Lawmakers from both parties have filed legislation to legalize marijuana in some form. Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, and two other House Republicans filed a bill that sets up a system to tax and regulate marijuana for medicinal use and for recreational use for people ages 21 and older. In an interview with News 8 on Monday, Teshka said the bill’s provisions would only take effect if the federal government removes marijuana from the Schedule I list of controlled substances. Schedule I substances are those that the federal government determines to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it.
KETV.com
Omaha state senator introduces state-wide police oversight bill
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Terrell McKinney wants to reform law enforcement statewide. . His bill, introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday, would create a civilian oversight committee in Omaha and Lincoln. "It creates a municipal police oversight committee with investigative powers to investigate issues...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
