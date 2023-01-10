ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WTVM

Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

ATHENS. Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash in Athens-Clarke County in Georgia, Atlanta News First reports. Officials say Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals...
WTVM

Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle. After losing control of the vehicle, the suv left the road, before striking two power poles and several trees.
