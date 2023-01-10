ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?

Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...

