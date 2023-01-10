Read full article on original website
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars': Vitoria Bueno's Moving Ballerina Journey
Brazilian ballerina Vitoria Bueno came second on Germany's version of "Got Talent" in 2021, but can she make it all the way to the top spot on "AGT: All-Stars"?
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
Shocked Pat Sajak Drops Cards After Contestant's Awkward Comment
Wheel Of Fortune might seem easy at times, but it can be immensely difficult for contestants on the stage playing it for real. This has been made evident time and time again by players missing easy puzzles or making costly mistakes or just not doing well at the game. Well...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Gets Real About Hating Her Place At The Table After Admitting She’s Getting Tired On The Daytime Show
After admitting to being "tired" on The View, Whoopi Goldberg got real about why her spot at the table is the "worst."
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?
It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik. ‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’...
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Explains Why He ‘Totally Lost Consciousness’ While Making His Final Jeopardy Wager
When competing on Jeopardy!, contestants are limited as to how much of their personality they’re able to show. However, plenty of competitors still manage to entertain the audience with the smallest of jokes, expressions, and acts of sincerity. During a recent game, one competitor’s nervous energy made for a delightful end to the episode.
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Jeopardy! execs reveal new annual tournament where Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach & ‘pro-level’ legends can ‘compete again’
JEOPARDY! has announced a new annual tournament in the works, where the best players in history will be able to settle the score. The "pro-level" event is being called Jeopardy! Masters and Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach were floated off the bat. Jeopardy!'s bosses has revealed the game show now...
Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?
Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
