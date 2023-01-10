Read full article on original website
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be lighter than most competing laptops
Samsung recently confirmed that its first major in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on February 1, 2023. While the Galaxy S23 series will be the star of the show, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops that day. Unsurprisingly, the leaks world has been mum about the new laptops. They never get as much attention as Samsung’s flagship smartphones. But as the launch event draws closer, we are starting to hear more about them. According to a new report, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be an incredibly light laptop. It will be lighter than most competing products.
Fossil smartwatches to get quarterly updates, Google Assistant support
Fossil smartwatches may get updates more frequently and consistently in the future, at least the Gen 6 and newer models. A Fossil executive recently said that the company is planning to push quarterly feature updates and security patches to its Wear OS 3-powered wrist wearables. The executive didn’t elaborate on the plans, though.
OnePlus starts rolling out Android 13 update to the Nord 2T
OnePlus has released the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T. The rollout began Thursday for users in India who participated in the beta program. The new firmware version for the phone in India is CPH2401_11.C.23. A wider public rollout should follow soon after the company ascertains that the stable release is free of bugs.
Google may let Pixel Users customize their lock screen shortcuts
It’s an exciting time for Pixel owners now, as Google just rolled out the latest QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). It’s the second QPR for Android 13, and it foreshadows some interesting features coming to Android. According to 9To5Google, Google may soon let Pixel users customize their lock screen widgets.
Google is giving the Stadia controller a new feature soon
When Google announced the Stadia shutdown, fans of the service were left disappointed, but not just about the service going away, also the lack of Bluetooth support for the controller. See, the Stadia controller, for some, is a masterclass in controller design. For others, it’s just a nice controller but they don’t want it to go to waste and become a paperweight.
The Play Store now promotes TikTok in landscape mode
Google is working on making Android a better platform for tablets, and that has trickled down to other developers. Just recently, TikTok released the landscape version of its app, and Google is promoting it on the Play Store, according to 9To5Google. TikTok has been the king of vertical-scrolling videos for...
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand thanks to a slight change from Google. The company essentially changed some writing in the menu, to make things simpler overall. Google makes Google Photos backup terminology easier to understand. The company decided to update two terms in the menu, and...
How to backup & factory reset your iPhone and iPad
Apple makes it super easy to both backup your phone and factory reset it. However, it’s not as easy if the phone you have doesn’t belong to you. That’s because Apple (and Google) have made it more difficult for a thief to steal a phone and then reset it and use it as their own.
Google Chat makes starting group chats a bit faster
So, it seems that Google is getting all its ducks in a row in regard to its messaging platforms. Hangouts has been laid to rest, and the company is going all in on Google Chat. However, the company is still bringing improvements to the platform. Google announced (via Android Police)that starting group chats in Google Chat will be much faster.
Best Gaming Subscription Services
These days there’s a ton of different ways to access the games you love thanks to the wide variety of options out there, but we feel that these are the best gaming subscription services that you can get for your money. Or lack thereof depending on which one you choose.
Nothing Phone 2nd Android 13 beta brings new wallpapers and more
The Nothing Phone (1) is working on introducing its users to the Nothing OS experience on Android 13. It’s currently testing the new platform on beta users (this will include users in the US), and the next beta has just dropped. The second Android 13 beta for the Nothing phone brings some neat additions. This comes to us from 9To5Google.
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G available in the US for $200
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is now available for purchase in the US. Launched at CES 2023 last week as the first Galaxy A model of the new year, the new budget 5G smartphone from the Korean brand comes with a relatively modest price tag of $199.99. Galaxy A14 5G...
Samsung goes global with January 2023 update for Galaxy S22
The January 2023 security update is now available widely for Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series. The company began the rollout in the US last week, starting with unlocked units. In recent days, the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has reached carrier-locked Galaxy S22 units stateside and also expanded to Exynos variants in international markets.
How to reset a PS5 DualSense controller
There could be a few different reasons you might want to try to reset your DualSense controller for the PS5. Maybe it’s not working right or maybe you just can’t pair it with anything. Perhaps it works with a different device but not the PS5. Whatever the reason, giving your PS5 controller a good reset could fix your pairing issues.
Experience Disneyland with the Disney and Amazon collaboration
At CES 2023 Disney and Amazon showed off their new collaboration in the technology industry. This brings Disneyland closer to kids at home thanks to the Alexa voice assistant. Well, it’s not all about kids, as the new Amazon Echo devices will appeal to all Disney fans. Disney owns...
Twitter is working on a new in-app currency for creators called Coins
Ever since Elon took over Twitter, the company seems to be trying out a lot of new features. Now, the popular social media platform appears to be experimenting with a new in-app currency called “coins” to help creators earn money from Twitter. A new way for creators to...
Protect your Android when gaming
If you love to game on your Android phone, you need to be thinking about cybersecurity. It’s more important than ever, and there are lots of things that you can do yourself to make your phone safer. Most of us love to play on our phones. In everyday life,...
