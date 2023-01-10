ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
ATHENS, GA
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
GLENDALE, AZ
Golf.com

The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher

There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
OHIO STATE
GolfWRX

Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week

New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com

Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases

Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
golfmagic.com

Report: Federal judge SIDES with PGA Tour against LIV after latest court motion

A federal judge appeared to side with the PGA Tour after LIV Golf's lawyers tried to argue the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the governor of the wealth fund had no involvement in the day-to-day running of the breakaway tour. In response to LIV Golf's antitrust claims, the...
GolfWRX

2023 Sony Open: Betting Tips & Selections

After the limited field of elite players at the Tournament of Champions, The PGA Tour makes the brief journey to Waialae, where a full field awaits the starter. As opposed to the wide fairways and huge greens of the long Kapalua, the Sony Open asks for a more measured approach, with accurate driving and pin-point irons the required assets for this 7000-odd yard test.
Golf Digest

Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
GolfWRX

Callaway upgrades Supersoft golf ball for 2023

Callaway has just released their new Supersoft golf balls. For 2023, Callaway has advanced the cover, core, and construction technologies resulting in improved performance from tee-to-green. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is designed to increase ball speed, especially off the driver, while maintaining the soft feel off irons and around the...

