Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
Zach Johnson gives Tiger Woods two conditions to PLAY in 2023 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson is not ruling out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking before the Sony Open in Hawaii, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain claimed that Woods is part of the team, adding: "It's just a matter of to what degree, right?" Qualifying for the 44th Ryder Cup...
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Jon Rahm explains odd reason why he wore Tiger’s red and black for final round at Kapalua
Jon Rahm has won three of his last five events – his own Open, the top-class DP World Tour Championship and now the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which may have been missing Rory and Cam, but was still enough to tempt most of the world’s top 20. Even...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
Report: Federal judge SIDES with PGA Tour against LIV after latest court motion
A federal judge appeared to side with the PGA Tour after LIV Golf's lawyers tried to argue the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the governor of the wealth fund had no involvement in the day-to-day running of the breakaway tour. In response to LIV Golf's antitrust claims, the...
‘You Picked A Hell Of A Year To Follow The PGA Tour’ - Poulter On New Netflix Documentary
The LIV Golf player appears in the trailer for the eagerly anticipated documentary
Trailer Drops for Netflix’s New Documentary Series on the PGA Tour
Netflix producers started filming as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s battle came to a head.
2023 Sony Open: Betting Tips & Selections
After the limited field of elite players at the Tournament of Champions, The PGA Tour makes the brief journey to Waialae, where a full field awaits the starter. As opposed to the wide fairways and huge greens of the long Kapalua, the Sony Open asks for a more measured approach, with accurate driving and pin-point irons the required assets for this 7000-odd yard test.
Social Media Undecided Over Whether Golfer’s ‘Hole-In-One’ Counts
Debate rages online about an unusual incident in a game of foursomes
Immense Cart Ride At Tiger Woods Course Seen In Viral Instagram Video
The video takes viewers from the course's bonus 19th hole to the clubhouse - several hundred feet above it
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
The 'fantastic and fun' practice trick tour pros use to improve their golf swings
When the ball starts going sideways, most of us head into a state of panic: What am I doing wrong? Where's the glitch in my technique? How can I fix it? Quickly, we risk becoming overwhelmed with intense technical thoughts that will leave us more confused than ever. No golfer...
Callaway upgrades Supersoft golf ball for 2023
Callaway has just released their new Supersoft golf balls. For 2023, Callaway has advanced the cover, core, and construction technologies resulting in improved performance from tee-to-green. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is designed to increase ball speed, especially off the driver, while maintaining the soft feel off irons and around the...
