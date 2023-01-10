Table, Donkey & Stick Faces Costly Repairs And Temporary Closure After City Crews Damage Restaurant’s Water Line

As people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire build back, there are others who have simply moved on. Many of them were renters at the time of the fire. Beth Blacker was one of them. She got frustrated dealing with a property management company that handled the condominium she rented. "It just seemed unfair," she said about her experience after the fire. The home she rented was not burned, but a block away from properties were lost. One of her first calls was to her insurance company. "And they're like, you don't own the property so we're only responsible for anything that's...

