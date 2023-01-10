ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million

Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
NORWALK, CT
Extell, Tabak poised to take over prized Hell’s Kitchen parcel

One of Manhattan’s most prominent builders is poised to take over a potentially lucrative West Side assemblage. Affiliates of Gary Barnett’s Extell Development and Joe Tabak’s Princeton Real Estate Partners are free to move forward with a credit bid for six adjacent lots along 11th Avenue owned by Robert Gans after he blew a Dec. 22 deadline to settle a $205 million bankruptcy claim, court filings show.
MANHATTAN, NY
Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small

The word “schmendrick” — a Yiddish word for fool — doesn’t get thrown around much in the news. But it’s 2023, and the world — due to the pandemic and unrelenting march of technological advances, among other things — looks and operates a lot differently than just a few short years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Durst eyes rare sale in Seaport district

The Dursts are looking to unload a handful of small apartment buildings in Lower Manhattan’s South Street Seaport district — an uncommon move for a family that rarely sells its properties. The Durst Organization and its partner, Zuberry Associates, are looking to get $87 million for the seven...
MANHATTAN, NY
Toby Moskovits, Michael Lichtenstein settle lawsuit with Brooklyn investor

After facing a barrage of lawsuits over the past few years, Brooklyn developers Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein have resolved at least one of their more contentious disputes. This week, Moskovits and Lichtenstein settled with real estate investor Shaul Kopelowitz, who sued the pair in late 2019 alleging he was...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run

A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
GARFIELD, NJ

