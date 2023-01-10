ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023

Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating several wanted fugitives.

Keron Hutcherson is a black male, 29 years old, 5 foot 5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.

Angela Myrick is a black female, 62 years old, 6 foot 2, about 278 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Her last known location was in the City of Richmond. She has several felony warrants on file.

Clarence Evans is a black male, 33 years old, 5 foot 9, about 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.

The three are pictured above.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. The app is available for download to your mobile device. Both methods are anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

