ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
SoJO 104.9

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched

New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
SoJO 104.9

This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey

Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?

There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ weather: Timeline of rain, wind, and mild temperatures

Our one and only storm system of the week has arrived. And, as we have discussed, it's really not a "winter storm" for New Jersey. Accompanied by warming temperatures, it's going to be another wet one. Between Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday, we're going to pick up between a quarter-inch (south) and inch (north) of fresh rainfall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy